Covid: What does endemic in the UK look like?





Britain prepares to enter endemic phase (Photo: Getty)

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Plan B rule would soon be repealed as the UK began to transition from the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic.

Deregulation comes as coronavirus cases continue to plummet.

As the UK removes its masks and prepares to return to the office, many people are starting to wonder what will happen with COVID-19.

Here, Metro.co.uk spoke with experts about what the world will look like after the pandemic.

What is endemic?

You may have heard politicians, scientists, and the media use the term endemic over the past few weeks, but what does the term really mean?

Basically, endemic is when a disease continues to be prevalent but no longer destructive or of concern.

Endemic means countries can reopen (Photo: Getty)

Covid-19 endemic means the virus remains in the population and, although outbreaks occasionally, no longer causes national chaos.

Like the flu, it’s a disease we can live with.

The flu was once powerful enough to wipe out entire communities, but now it re-emerges in winter and poses no threat to the population as a whole.

What would the Covid Endemic look like in the UK?

It is worth noting that the future of the UK is uncertain as the COVID-19 situation develops very rapidly.

The following guesses are based on current data and research.

New covid strains can be mild. Hopefully, future strains won’t be any worse than colds (Photo: Getty)

Dr Shiu-Wan Chan, a virology lecturer at the University of Manchester, explained that a new strain of Covid-19 is inevitable but not cause for concern.

Dr Chan told Metro.co.uk: Virus-host coevolution is a natural result of an arms race.

If the virus is so deadly and kills all hosts it comes in contact with, the virus also kills itself.

Viruses tend to evolve to be less lethal, but more infective, as their goals are survival, replication, and spread.

We have already experienced this with the Omicron variant.

The mutant covid-19 strain was found to be less severe than the previous strain, which was closer to the common cold than the flu, according to a Scottish study that found that Omicron patients were 66% less likely to be hospitalized.

A separate study by Imperial College London found that people with the new strain are up to one in five less likely to need hospitalization.

After all, people admitted to the hospital are 40 to 45 percent less likely to have to spend more than one night.

We hope that Covid-19 continues to be mild and mild.

Corona could be a season Coronavirus cases could be limited to winter (Photo: Getty)

Many scientists believe that outbreaks can be seasonal.

Dr Chan told Metro.co.uk: [Covid-19] You are affected by the seasons in a very similar way to the flu.

This means that, like the common cold, cases of COVID-19 can surge in winter, when our immune systems are at their weakest and most susceptible to disease.

We have already experienced this pattern in the UK, with cases increasing in October and a surge in January in both 2020 and 2021.

Annual covid booster You may need the annual covid-19 jab (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Pool/Getty Images)

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic may not necessarily mean the end of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The UK’s immunization program is expected to end, but that doesn’t mean it will go away entirely. It can be implemented very well every year.

In November, Amanda Pritchard, CEO of NHS Englands, explained that the NHS is preparing an annual coronavirus vaccine program.

At the NHS Provider Annual Meeting, she said: We are already thinking about how we can do an annual booster vaccine if needed.

Professor Mike Tildesley of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group (Spi-M) said a vaccine for COVID-19 could be offered repeatedly over the next few years.

He told Sky News in November: In the long run, Covid has the potential to become endemic and perhaps we will have to manage it with repeated vaccination campaigns for years to come.

As with the annual flu vaccine, an annual Covid-19 vaccine could be developed to protect against a rapidly mutating virus.

Children and animals can also be vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 can also be vaccinated (Photo=Getty)

The Covid-19 vaccine is currently available to children 12 years of age and older, but in the future the program may be available to younger children as well.

In January, the World Health Organization (WHO) lowered the minimum recommended age for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from 12 to 5.

About 50% of children infected with Covid-19 develop symptoms, but tend to be mild, according to Astudy, published by researchers at the University of Utah in October.

Research shows that pets can also get Covid-19, so there’s a need to develop an animal-specific vaccine to protect our furry friends.

Some experts have been urging cats and dogs to be vaccinated for over a year.

Self-isolation can be a thing of the past Quarantine can be scrapped even if you get COVID-19 (Photo Credit=Getty)

On January 19, Boris Johnson said he could repeal the self-isolation rule as early as March 24, 2022, if data permits.

“The day will come when we will be able to completely remove the legal requirement for self-isolation, just as we don’t impose legal obligations on people with the flu,” Johnson told Congress.

As covid becomes endemic, we must replace legal requirements with advice and guidance to urge people infected with the virus to be careful and consider others.

The self-quarantine rule expires on March 24, at which point I am very much looking forward to not renewing it.

In this case, the last day of the quarantine rules would be March 23, exactly two years after the first UK lockdown was announced.

Health Minister Sajid Javid issued a statement at a Downing Street press conference on January 19, saying he was optimistic about the end of the pandemic, but also stressed the importance of staying vigilant.

He said: The plague is a marathon, not a sprint. Even on this ongoing day, Id urges everyone to think about what can be done to contain the virus. Wash your hands, get some fresh air, or self-isolate if you test and test positive.

Mr. Zavid once again urged people who have not yet been fully vaccinated to come forward to get vaccinated.

