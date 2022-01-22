King of Mask Singer UK reveals 5th celebrity in 2022 series





King of Mask Singer UK spoilers follow.

Masked Singer UK revealed the fifth celebrity in their third series tonight (January 22). Tonight’s episode united the two, and the song was a clue to their identities.

In the latest episode following Heather Small, Gloria Hunniford, Will Young and Pat Cash, the poodle unmasks as Keane’s lead singer, Tom Chaplin.

Vincent Dolman ITV

RELATED: Masked Singer UK star almost had her mask off stage

Jonathan Ross was puzzled because no one recognized him throughout the series. The Christmas clue is in the most recent VT. It was a reference to ‘Somewhere Only We Know’, which was covered by Lily Allen for a 2013 John Lewis festival ad. The dog collar was a reference to his choir boy’s past, but fearing “busk it” was a reference to the Big Issue campaign he was involved in.

Tonight’s show is Robobunny sang BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, Donuts sang Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue’s ‘Kids’ Fireworks, and Panda sang ‘Story of My Life’ by One. there was Directions, Traffic Cone sang ‘Back for Good’ by Take That, Mushroom sang ‘Crazy’ by Gnarls Barkley, Poodle sang ‘Unwrite’ by Natasha Bedingfield, and Rockhopper sang ‘Edge of Midnight’ by Miley Cyrus.

Behind ‘Unright’ is the fact that Keane won the ‘Best Breakthrough Act’ award at the 2005 Brit Awards, beating Natasha.

ITV

Of the rest of the singers, the jury believed Robobunny was Will Smith, Donuts was Alan Shearer, Michael Owen or Matt Lucas, Firework was Lacey Turner or Dani Dyer, Panda was Rebecca Ferguson or Mary Berry, Traffic cone was Michael Ball, and Mushroom was Katy B. I did. Or Carol Vorderman and Rockhopper is Zara Larrson or Björk.

Are their guesses correct?

The King of Mask Singer England returns next Saturday night (January 29) at 7pm on ITV for Double Elimination.

