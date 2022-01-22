Have Covid cases finally peaked in the US?





Covid-19 cases are finally down in the United States, welcome news after nearly two months of skyrocketing case numbers caused by the highly infectious omicron variant.

Nationally, the number of cases is declining, which I consider an optimistic trend, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday during a Covid briefing at the White House.

But falling numbers don’t mean Americans are off the hook.

That’s because, as cases fall, large numbers of people will still be infected: as many people who got sick as cases peaked will be infected on the downward slope, Dr Jonathan said. Li, an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston.

It’s a good sign the slope is easing but case rates remain very high, he said.

On Friday, the seven-day average of cases in the United States was 743,913 cases, down 7% from the previous week, according to data from NBC News. Deaths, however, rose slightly from an average of 1,979 on January 14 to 2,131 on Friday.

According to Katriona Shea, a professor of biology at Pennsylvania State University and a member of the coordinating team for the Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, a group of institutions that bring together multiple models to create pandemic projections, cases and hospitalizations are expected to peak before the end of January in most states.

Cases are already down in parts of the northeast, Walensky said. We’re starting to see big declines in areas that peaked first, so areas of northeast New York, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are really starting to drop.

Shea said cases in the rest of the country and deaths, which are lagging behind cases, are expected to trail soon after.

It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a few more bumps in the road.

Justin Lessler, University of North Carolina Gillings School of Public Health.

The sharp decline in cases in large states like New York may make the national average look lower, although cases continue to rise in many states, but she expects all states to peak soon after. the Northeastern States.

Even so, people shouldn’t see this as a time to relax precautions, she said.

People think if the peak is at the end of January, then it’s done. But a lot of damage can be done on the other side of that peak, Shea said.

The omicron variant now accounts for nearly 100% of new Covid cases in the country, according to CDC data. Although early evidence suggests this strain of the virus is less likely to cause serious illness than its predecessors, many more people are infected than ever before, so the number of people who die will still be large, he said. she stated.

Nor should people expect a smooth decline.

It wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a few more bumps in the road, temporary bounces that don’t return to the highs seen now, but are still brief ups on this general downtrend, Justin said. Lessler. , professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

These brief spikes will likely be due to reporting delays and behavioral changes, such as traveling more during holiday weekends, he said.

According to Li, although much of the decline is due to immunity and fewer hosts to infect with the variant, behavioral changes also play a vital role. If these behavioral changes, such as wearing masks, wane, it could lessen the speed of decline, he said.

The latest forecast from the Covid-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, released on Thursday, predicted that in April cases could fall to the lows seen in June 2021, before the delta wave hit.

What the models cannot predict, however, is how the virus may evolve.

All it takes is a new variant, Shea said. There was no indication of omicron and there were other variants that didn’t take off. Omicron made a huge change and it’s entirely possible it will happen again.

Kaitlin Sullivan

Joe Murphy contributed.

