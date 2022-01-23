UFC 270 – Ngannou vs Gane: UK Start Times, TV Channels, Live Streams, Pre-Fight Tonight in California





Get ready for another intense night of UFC action this weekend.

All eyes are on the California heavyweights as Francis Ngannou is betting his UFC title on interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou puts his heavyweight strap on the line Saturday night.Credit: Reuters

If that uniform scrap isn’t enough to whet your appetite, there’s even a wrapped card featuring Brandon Moreno and Michel Pereira.

When is UFC 270? This night of UFC action is scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd. It will be held here in England early on a Sunday morning. Early qualifiers start at 11pm GMT and qualifiers start at 1am. Ngannou vs. Gane is on the main card starting at 3am, so the main event is expected around 4:30am. What TV channels and live streams can I watch it on?

You can watch all the action live on BT Sport 2.

Interviews will begin at 1:00 a.m. in the preliminaries.

To stream, download the BT Sport app on your mobile, tablet, PC or game console.

For US viewers, you can watch via ESPN+.

Gane puts his undefeated tag on the line in his first fight since August at UFC 265. Who is fighting on the card?

main card

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane (UFC Heavyweight Championship) Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC Flyweight Championship) Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho Welterweight) Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (Bantamweight)

tryout

Rodolfo Vieira v Wellington Terman (middleweight) Raoni Barcelos v Victor Henry (bantamweight) Ilya Topuria v Charles Jordain (featherweight) Jack Della Maddalena v Pete Rodriguez (welterweight)

early qualifying

Tony Graveley v Saimon Oliveira (bantamweight) Trevin Giles v Michael Morales (welterweight) Sylvana Gomez Huaraz v Vaness Dempoulos (women’s strawweight) Matt Frevola v Genaro Valdez (lightweight) Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

what they said

Francis Ngannou: “I’m here because I earn. No one gave me anything.

“I want to win this fight, but if I lose it’s okay. I don’t think it takes anything away from me as a man. I have done a lot as a man.

“Even if this is the end, well, I can say I made it. There aren’t many people in my life who have a better chance than me can tell the same story. I’m happy where I am.”

Ciryl Gane: “My strength against Francis will be his footwork.

“I have the best footwork and versatility in this division. I have more skills than that.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen in this fight, but when the fight is over you will raise my hand.”

