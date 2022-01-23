How US sanctions are fueling the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan





More than five months after the fall of Kabul, the Afghan economy is on the verge of collapse, leaving millions of people at risk of extreme poverty or starvation. A major culprit: the US decision to suspend aid to the country and freeze billions in Afghan government funds.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis facing Afghanistan is enormous: according to UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, virtually every man, woman and child in Afghanistan could face extreme poverty without a massive investment of the international community and a concerted effort to rebuild the national economy.

António Guterres spoke to reporters about the scale of the crisis at last week’s launch of the UN’s fundraising campaign for Afghanistan, the biggest ever fundraising appeal for a single country. The organization is calling for more than $5 billion in aid to help the Afghan people, both inside the country and in refugee camps in neighboring countries like Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Before the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Afghan economy was heavily dependent on foreign aid; after the Taliban takeover, this flow of money ceased. Under the Taliban, unemployment is rampant and banks operate intermittently, with people unable to withdraw more than $100 a month. On top of that, the United States froze much of the $9.4 billion in Afghan currency reserves in the Afghan central bank in August, a move that functionally cut the country off from many foreign banks and left the Bank central Afghanistan unable to access its reserves and shores. country’s cash flow.

Today, much of the country faces poverty and starvation: in December, the World Food Program (WFP) found that 98% of Afghans did not have enough to eat, and Guterres warned this month We were in a race against time to help the Afghan people.

Specifically, Afghanistan’s economic collapse means that many people, including some Taliban members, cannot afford to buy food. In the aftermath of the US withdrawal, many Afghans working as interpreters, aid workers, prosecutors, teachers and journalists suddenly lost their jobs and incomes, and many were forced into hiding, further hampering their ability to provide for the most basic needs. more basic. blankets, food, fuel and medicine for their families.

Freezing temperatures also force families to make the critical choice between food to support their families and fuel to keep them warm during the harsh winter months.

Wherever we go, we find thousands more people in need of help, Babar Baloch, spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, told The Washington Post earlier this month. They weren’t kicked out of their homes, but they lost their jobs, they don’t have any savings and their way of life is collapsing. They are not on our lists, but they come and wait outside the distribution sites saying: What about us?

Everything is connected. The government has collapsed, people have no wages and the economy has gone to zero, Shahwali Khan, a salesman in Kabul, told the Post. People can’t afford to buy now, and we can’t afford to sell.

US policy is helping to fuel the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Many of Afghanistan’s current problems are intimately linked to the US withdrawal from the country last year and the Taliban takeover of the central government. Since then, US sanctions and the abrupt halt in international aid have destroyed the Afghan economy and pushed it into crisis.

The United States and the UN have made some concessions to allow humanitarian aid to operate outside the auspices of the Taliban; the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has granted licenses to aid groups to operate in Afghanistan without violating financial restrictions placed on certain individuals and institutions in the country.

But, as experts have said, this is not enough to bring the Afghan people close to needed aid, and regardless of OFAC’s licenses, the Afghan banking system is still essentially held hostage. by US sanctions against the Taliban.

Sanctions are meant to have a deterrent effect, in that sanctions will always go beyond the face of the text, Adam Weinstein, a researcher at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told Intercept in December. Banks and businesses don’t want to risk doing business in places or sectors with economic restrictions from the United States, lest they violate a ban and face sanctions themselves, explained Weinstein.

To that end, more than 40 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus sent a letter to President Joe Biden last month urging him to release frozen currency reserves, which belong to the Central Bank of Afghanistan and the Afghan people.

No increase in food and medical aid can compensate for the macroeconomic damage of soaring commodity prices, a bank collapse, a balance of payments crisis, a freeze on civil servant salaries and other serious consequences that reverberate throughout Afghan society, harming the most vulnerable, the letter warns.

So far, however, no policy changes have been announced. Earlier this month, the United States pledged an additional $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but Afghan central bank reserves remain frozen.

While some aid reaches Afghans through the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and WFP, these organizations often have strict requirements regarding who is eligible for aid. In a nation on the brink, many of those in desperate need are not eligible for aid because they do not fit the program’s focus area or because they are not poor enough.

And while Afghanistan’s current crisis is not entirely caused by external factors, even without sanctions from the United States and its allies, the Taliban’s inability to manage government bureaucracy would have created problems, while like the pandemic and a severe drought that started in June of last year in the United States. stocks play an important role.

The chilling effect of sanctions prevents companies and banks from really engaging in the economy. As House Democrats pointed out in their letter last month, relatively simple measures like sending letters to international companies assuring them that they are not violating US sanctions could help ease the crisis and strengthen the Afghan private sector, but the Treasury has not yet done that.

Restoring a minimally functioning public sector and halting the free fall of the Afghan economy will require lifting restrictions on mainstream businesses and easing the ban on helping the government or through it, wrote Laurel Miller, director of the International Crisis Groups Asia program, in a New York Times. editorial this month. Without it, there is little hope that humanitarian aid can be more than palliative.

Humanitarian aid, at least on a large international scale, does not seem to be coming either; the UN Financial Tracking Service shows that less than $29 million of the $4.4 billion needed to prevent Afghanistan from being catastrophic has been funded so far.

In the meantime, however, the Taliban will hold talks this week with Western countries, including Norway, Britain, the United States, Italy, France and Germany, over aid. humanitarian. The talks should not be seen as legitimizing the Taliban regime, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told AFP on Friday, but we must talk to the country’s de facto authorities. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian catastrophe.

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths echoed that sentiment in his first appeal for donations last week, saying that unless the Afghan economy can recover and start supporting people’s needs, the crisis will only get worse.

Without help, Griffiths said, next year we would have to ask for $10 billion.

