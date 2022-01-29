King of Mask Singer UK, Dramatic Double Elimination Broadcast





Masked Singer UK did a double-elimination twist in their installment tonight (January 29).

Hosted by Joel Dommett, as always, the jury of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora, along with guest judge Years and Years’ lead singer Olly Alexander, has grown into a jury that TV fans will recognize. that’s a sin

But you, of course, have read about celebrities covered in mystery, and this time actress Jaime Winstone and ex-football player Michael Owen have revealed themselves as Firework and Donuts respectively.

Bandicoot TVITV

RELATED: Masked Singer UK reveals fifth celebrity in 2022 series

While ridiculing her close friend Rita for not guessing her identity, Jamie finds clues involving Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg relate to her father Ray (who worked with all three in the film business) and her former runner-up days. said there is. She moved on to her acting.

As for why she decided to join this year’s series, she told Joel:

ITV

After the show, she added that the panel’s guesses were fun.

“I really wanted to enjoy what I do for a living, and I am so excited to be able to open the pop star inside of me in that way. The young Jamie inside me was smiling face to face.”

Mo and Jonathan were both laughing out loud when Michael took his donut heads off shortly after.

Bandicoot TVITV

RELATED: Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett says there are two acts no one has guessed yet.

“Oh, that was great.” He told Joel about his experience. “When I first came here… I thought taking England’s penalty at the World Cup would be nerve-wracking, but this was the worst thing in a mile! So I just thought, let’s go!”

When asked who this would surprise the most, Michael laughed, “All football fans! They’re going to think, ‘Wow!'”

ITV

From winning the championship at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to the stage of King of Mask Singer, it is a career reversal.

Michael added about his experience after the Big reveal: “I have to admit that I was intimidated. A lot of people on the show are professional singers or have some training, but, as you know, singing is probably the least of my strengths.

“I don’t remember if I’ve ever been as nervous as I was on the first show. The first time I went out and saw the crowd, I was paralyzed. I don’t think there was.”

The King of Mask Singer is broadcast every Saturday night on ITV.

King of Mask Singer UK Live Arena Tour

Phil McIntyre Live / Bandicoot Ticketmaster

That Moment… by Mo Gilligan

eberry press amazon.co.uk

£10.00

It’s Not Me, It’s They Joel Dormet

headline publishing group amazon.co.uk

£100.99

Phoenix by Rita Ora (Deluxe Edition)

Warner Music/Atlantic amazon.co.uk

£9.36

Heather Small’s Close to a Miracle

P&C Records amazon.co.uk

£7.99

20 Years: Will Young’s Top Hits

sony music amazon.co.uk

£13.99

My Life by Gloria Honeyford

john blake amazon.co.uk

£6.95

Tom Chaplin’s Wave

Irish Records amazon.co.uk

£5.45

This content is created and maintained by third parties and brought to this page to help users provide their email addresses. More information on this and similar content can be found at Piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a38931426/masked-singer-uk-doughnuts-michael-owen-firework-jaime-winstone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos