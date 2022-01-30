‘Graveyard’ of iconic British red telephone boxes hidden in UK





Located nearby to a railway track lies an astonishing site in the form of the nation’s largest ‘telephone box graveyard’.

After once being a famous aspect of British culture, the red telephone box has become at risk of being an endangered species.

They became a common site on British street corners in the 20th century but the introduction of mobile phones led to its decline from the 1980s onwards, Kent Live reports.

Following decades of abandonment, with many boxes being left in a dire state, action is being taken by a local restoration company that set up the UK’s largest ‘telephone box graveyard’ located just half an hour from Kent in Merstham.

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

Unicorn Restorations restore these iconic boxes back to their former glory following a duration of them rusting away.

Staff spend up to 30 hours stripping each old kiosk, repainting them in the identical shades of red once stipulated by the General Post Office and putting in new glass to complete the look, at the site just outside Redhill.

Once rejuvenated, they sell for a variety of prices ranging from just under 4,000 to as much as 20,000, with the price being higher for the older designs.

These include the three classic models of red telephone kiosk: the K2, the K6 and the K8.

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

The K6, which was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V’s coronation in 1935, is largely identified as THE red telephone box. 60,000 examples of these were installed across the country, which is why the K6 has come to represent what many regard as the typical red phone box.

There are reportedly only 21,000 left around the UK (Image: Unicorn Restorations)

The K2 is deemed as the original phone box having been created in 1926, while the K8 was introduced in 1968 and was a radical change to suit the mood of the Sixties in a more futuristic design; this was the last of the red kiosks to be produced and very few are in service.

The restoration experts are also able to redesign the interior of these kiosks and offer the ability to personalize the dial center to carry your current number but with the old exchange or with a memorable number from the past.

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

As stated on their website, they supplied the landmarks that you see across the UK and the heart of London such as in Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus, The Tower of London and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

They also carried out many prestigious kiosk restorations for BT, The Corporation of London and English Heritage.

The phone boxes were originally planned to be painted yellow before the iconic cherry red was chosen (Image: Ian T (@Officially_IT))

Their handiwork has even been showcased on the big screen having supplied period pieces for film and TV productions such as Harry Potter, Paddington and the John Lewis Christmas adverts.

The necessity for these landmarks may have become non-existent in the modern era, but it’s perhaps reassuring to know that they’re going on to enjoy a second life.

Read More Related Articles Read More Related Articles

During a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, photographer Nicolas Ritter stated how he visited the yard back when he was just starting out as an assistant in 2012.

He said: “Being at the telephone graveyard was a great experience for me. It felt like a journey back into the history of the country as the phone boxes are such a unique symbol of British culture.”

These easily-spotted, brightly colored boxes were once adored by Brits; by the time the 1980s rolled around there were more than 73,000 dotted around.

Sadly, those numbers started to dwindle shortly after, with just 21,000 reported to be left standing today.

Thanks to Unicorn Restorations, though, t’s clear to see that British people still have a great fondness for the old-fashioned phone box – just maybe not for their original, intended purpose.

Don’t miss the latest news from around Scotland and beyond – Sign up to our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/graveyard-british-red-phone-boxes-26084161 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos