Russia-Ukraine tensions: Britain plans to deploy troops across Europe World News





Britain is preparing to send a “clear message to the Kremlin” by increasing its troops deployed across Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the military to strengthen Europe’s borders and prepare the UK for a major military deployment that could “double its military presence” to “enable support of NATO allies on land, sea and sea” did. air”.

Prime Minister Johnson said the move “will not tolerate Britain’s destabilizing activity and will stand up with its NATO allies against Russian hostility.”

British officials will be sent to Brussels next week to finalize a detailed agreement with NATO.

The move comes as the UK foreign ministry is expected to announce stronger sanctions on Monday, allowing the UK to target Russia’s strategic and financial interests.

“This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin,” Johnson said of Britain’s plans to send more troops to NATO. will,” he said. enemy.

“It would be a tragedy for Europe if Putin chooses the path of bloodshed and destruction. Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.

“I have ordered our troops to prepare for deployment across Europe next week, allowing them to support NATO allies by land, sea and air.”

Image: Ukrainian soldiers participate in a military exercise to use NLAW anti-tank missiles on Friday. photo: AP

Moscow denied that it had plans to invade Ukraine, while simultaneously mobilizing an army of about 120,000 men near the borders of Eastern Europe.

Russia has also expanded its military build-up to include a blood supply to treat casualties, another key indicator that Moscow is preparing for an invasion, the source told Reuters.

The UK already has an army of more than 100 men providing training in Ukraine, 900 soldiers based in Estonia, and a light cavalry company of about 150 men deployed in Poland.

Britain, the United States and other NATO allies appear to be increasingly concerned that hostilities are more likely than negotiated solutions to the crisis.

How many NATO troops are ready if Russia starts a new invasion?

Prime Minister Johnson will further strengthen his presence in the Russia-Ukraine crisis by phone calls with Putin and a visit to the region “forward”.

The prime minister will “intensify deterrence to avoid bloodshed” between the two former Soviet countries and has decided to “accelerate diplomatic efforts” during the trip, Downinga said.

“When he meets with Putin this week, he will reiterate the need for Russia to step back and intervene diplomatically,” she added.

Image: Boris Johnson was briefed earlier this week on the situation on the Russian-Ukraine border.

William Taylor, former US ambassador to Ukraine, told Sky News that he expects the British prime minister to warn of the potential consequences of the invasion when he calls Putin on the phone.

“The Prime Minister will make it clear to Putin that tens of thousands of Ukrainians, soldiers and civilians will be killed if he makes the terrible decision to invade Ukraine,” Taylor said.

“Thousands of Russian soldiers will die. That kind of behavior is a war crime. And I think the Prime Minister will point out that there is no benefit from that kind of behavior.”

‘He’ll absolutely do it’: Why Putin looks poised to attack Ukraine – one of the surest signs yet

Image: Vladimir Putin denies that Russia is preparing an invasion

Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Defense Minister Ben Wallace are also scheduled to travel to Moscow soon for a meeting.

They will be asked to improve relations with Putin’s government and encourage easing of tensions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson is due to meet with representatives of NATO member countries early next month.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, told Sky News that Russia-Ukrainian tensions are “our moment of the Cuban missile crisis and we must not blink”.

“From a Russian point of view, there has never been a better time to invade Ukraine. It’s something Putin has been wanting to do for a long time,” he said.

“He enjoys international attention. Whenever a leader raises his hand and says, ‘I’m going to Moscow,’ he will of course say yes.

“He’s spreading this. I doubt there will be an aggression before the Beijing Olympics. China would have been convinced of it.”

Labor has accused Johnson of being “playing with other world leaders” for deterring Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Defense Secretary John Healey said the Prime Minister was “paralyzed by a self-made mess” at home while the prime minister awaits the highly anticipated Partygate report from senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Meanwhile, some Ukrainian reservists grabbed wooden rifles and participated in military exercises outside the capital Kiev.

Ukraine has created a new Territory Defense Force this year and wants to build a corps of up to 130,000 men.

Among the reservists are lawyers, IT programmers, and freelancers in online advertising.

While it is unlikely that they will stand up to the much larger and well-equipped professional Russian army, reservists like them could be tasked with protecting Kiev’s civilian sites during clashes.

Image: Ukrainian reserve forces complete training outside the capital.

This comes after Russia said it would not conduct naval exercises in international waters in the Irish Sea next week following the Irish government’s request for an operational relocation.

Ireland was informed last week that the exercises would take place some 240 kilometers (149 miles) off the southwest coast of the exclusive economic zone, but that means it is not in territorial waters permitted under international law.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Kobeney said the plan was not welcome, especially as Russia and its Western allies were tense over the situation in Ukraine.

