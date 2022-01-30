UK ready to commit extra forces to Nato allies as Russia tension mounts | Ukraine





The UK has offered to deploy land, air and sea forces to bolster the defense of Nato countries on their northern and eastern borders as tensions over Russias military ambitions in Ukraine deepen.

Boris Johnson is expected to speak to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week, and travel to the region, despite intense domestic pressure over a possible leadership challenge in the wake of the partygate scandal.

Johnson said the extra resources were a sign of Britains commitment to its Nordic and Baltic allies, and come after the US president, Joe Biden, promised on Friday to send a small number of American troops to eastern European and Nato countries in the near term.

The decision aimed to send a clear message to the Kremlin, Johnson said in a statement. We will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our Nato allies in the face of Russian hostility.

The deployments included sending two warships to the Black Sea, increasing troop numbers and supplying rocket systems in Estonia, on the Russian border, and deploying fast jets to patrol Romanian and Bulgarian airspace from a base in Cyprus, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

UK officials will travel to Brussels to finalise details of the military support this week. Johnson asked defense and security chiefs to step up efforts in Europe, and told his foreign and defense secretaries to travel to Moscow to meet their Russian counterparts.

In the UK, chief of defense staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin will on Tuesday brief the cabinet on the Ukrainian crisis.

Top US officials on Friday urged a focus on diplomacy while saying that Russia now had enough troops and equipment in place to threaten the whole of Ukraine. Mark Milley, the top US general, warned that a Russian invasion would be horrific for both sides, and result in a significant amount of casualties.

Both the US and UK have withdrawn staff and families from embassies in Kyiv, and British travel advice now warns against all but essential travel to the country.

The Foreign Office is also expected to announce tougher sanctions on Monday, meaning the UK can target Russias strategic and financial interests despite reported US worries over the extent of dirty Russian money in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/29/uk-ready-to-commit-extra-forces-to-nato-allies-as-russia-tension-mounts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos