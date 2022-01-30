



A groundbreaking court ruling could pave the way for Shamima Begum to return to England.

A 16-year-old terrorist suspect who claimed to be a victim of modern-day slavery has won a court case and is more likely to return to his 22-year-old home.

The government did not consider whether Begum was trafficked to Syria, where he joined ISIS in 2015.

Her lawyers argued that her hopes for a comeback were strengthened by the victory of another girls’ court.

An unnamed teenage boy is charged with possession of bomb-making videos and firearm recipes.

However, a court dismissed her case after the Interior Ministry admitted that she had been sexually exploited and groomed online by extremists.

Her case is the first time a charge of terrorism has been dismissed because of sexual exploitation.

Jonathan Hall QC, an independent reviewer of the terrorism bill, said it could set a precedent for those with similar cases, such as teenage suspects who say they’ve been groomed online.

He said: Being a victim of modern slavery is incompatible with endangering the general public.

If fewer criminal cases are made possible, the question arises as to whether sufficient non-criminal justice measures are in place to address the terrorist risks posed especially by children.

Begums Attorney Tasnime Akunjee said: Shamima has been advocating this since the beginning.

This reinforces her case.

Begum, who lived in Bethnal Green, was 15 when he left England with two friends to join ISIS.

She now claims to have accused the terrorist group and lives in Syria’s Aloji refugee camp after she was stripped of her British citizenship.

Before leaving for Syria last year, Begum revealed that she was groomed by older men and friends she met on the Internet.

She also claimed that she was endangered by ISIS fighters who attempted to bomb her tent at the camp.

Begum said she was the group’s main target.

The 22-year-old has repeatedly expressed her desire to return to the UK. She said that when she joined ISIS, she felt peer pressure to make the decision because she was just a dumb kid and didn’t want to be the friend left behind.

In February last year, the Supreme Court ruled that she was not allowed to return for public safety reasons.

However, a recent ruling could mean she may have a chance to return to England.

