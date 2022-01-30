US warns Russia-Ukraine conflict would be horrific as tensions simmer | Ukraine





The United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be horrific for both sides, while calling for a diplomatic solution as tensions over Moscow’s military buildup on the country’s border continued to simmer.

Speaking at the Pentagon on Friday, senior US officials urged an emphasis on diplomacy while saying Russia now has enough troops and equipment to threaten the whole of Ukraine.

Such a conflict, warned US General-in-Chief Mark Milley, would be horrific for both sides.

If it were unleashed against Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant number of casualties, Milley said.

It would be horrible, it will be terrible, added the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Speaking alongside Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the buildup of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border had reached the point where Putin now had a full range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

But Austin said war in Ukraine could still be avoided.

Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy, Austin said.

Mr. Putin can also do the right thing, he said. There is no reason for this situation to escalate into conflict. He can choose to defuse. He can order his troops to leave.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said he would send a small number of US troops to Eastern European and NATO countries in the short term.

The Pentagon has already placed about 8,500 U.S. troops on standby for possible deployment to Europe amid Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

I will move troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries in the short term. Not too much, Biden told reporters upon returning to Washington after a speech in Philadelphia.

Top US General, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

It comes as Vladimir Putin made his first public comments on US and NATO responses to Russian proposals to rewrite the post-Cold War security architecture. Putin said the United States and its NATO allies ignored Russia’s main security concerns but promised to continue talks with the West, during a call with Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian leader said Moscow’s concerns about NATO expansion and the deployment of strike weapons near its borders had been ignored, according to a Kremlin reading of the phone call with its French counterpart.

Macron told Putin that Russia should respect the sovereignty of states, according to Lys. Putin agreed to continue the talks, so there was a feeling things had moved on, a French presidential official said.

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on the border with Ukraine, prompting Biden to tell Zelenskiy on Thursday that there was a real possibility the Russians could invade Ukraine in February.

Asked about the call, Zelenskiy said he did not see the situation as more tense than before. There is a feeling abroad that there is war here. This is not the case, he says. I’m not saying that an escalation is not possible [but] we don’t need this panic.

The Europeans took a more cautious approach to predictions of a Russian attack than Washington. The head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service said Friday that Russia was not yet set on an invasion, although it was prepared. I believe that the decision to attack has not yet been taken, Bruno Kahl told Reuters.

In a call with Macron that lasted more than an hour, Putin said that the United States and NATO had failed to take into account Moscow’s fundamental concerns about NATO expansion and the deployment of strike missiles near the Russian border.

“A seaside resort of ghosts”: on the Ukrainian front line waiting for war again – video

Washington and European capitals rejected Russia’s demands to veto Ukraine’s NATO membership, but put forward proposals on other ways to improve security on the continent in unpublished documents.

The key question was ignored, Putin reportedly said, according to the Kremlin statement. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and Russia’s relations with NATO, the Russian president continued, were based on the principle that no one should strengthen their security at the expense of other countries.

The Russian leader also promised to carefully study the written responses from the United States and NATO and to continue a Russian-French dialogue on all European security issues.

Putin told the French leader that Russia would continue talks in the so-called Normandy format which brings together representatives from France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, following talks earlier this week between the quartet of countries.

Putin told Macron the French president was the only one he could have such serious talks with, according to the French presidency source.

There was disagreement, but agreement on the need for dialogue and that the Europeans and France are part of the ongoing dialogue, the French official said. The dialogue is difficult and there have been no solutions to this call.

The French president has long called for dialogue with Russia, sometimes angering other EU member states who have preferred a more distanced approach.

On Friday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to visit the Ukraine region and hold crisis talks with Putin next week.

The Associated Press and Agence-France Press contributed to this report

