New enterprise hub for Huntly, funded by the UK Government Community Renewal Fund





The Huntly Business Center will be the location of a new hub that supports existing businesses and encourages new ones. Photo: Daniel Forsyth.

Huntly shares 737,000 of the UK Government Community Renewal Fund.

Elevator, which runs a business center on Gordon Street, will develop the hub as part of its E3 project, The Elevator Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, branded.

Huntly’s Enterprise Hub is one of two Aberdeenshire hubs, the other in Aboyne. Six new positions will be created, including Hub Manager, Digital Advisor, Marketing, Manager and Project Manager.

Huntly was chosen because of its strong regional economic strategy that creates great opportunities to support its local business base and diverse population.

The strong community spirit that helped solve the problems the town center faced also influenced the decision.

Based on a project successfully implemented in Fraserburgh, the Hub will provide facilities for business and corporate support to Huntly and its immediate surroundings.

Service and Support is tailored to local needs to improve connectivity to support, including existing services such as Business Gateway.

Andrew Burnett, Managing Director of Elevator, said: “Wednesday would like to support an ongoing activity that will help Huntly become an attractive visitor destination through a range of local services that support the needs of the community. We expect to increase the resilience of our businesses, and build a foundation through education and grants to improve social media use.

“With organizations like the Huntly Development Trust, we didn’t want to duplicate what’s already going on in cities like Huntly, but hopefully we can support some of the initiatives they’re building.

E3 aims to develop skills and local businesses, including supporting anyone starting a business in the region and encouraging employment and self-employment.

Mobile E3 Enterprise Vans provide outreach services.

Burnett added: “We are trying to make getting support as easy as possible. If there is a minority interest in a particular type of training, the regional Enterprise Hub Manager will introduce it in a way that is highly tailored to the business.

Across Aberdeenshire, there are 50,000 funds that can be used as social media vouchers to help businesses reach audiences and enter new markets.

We also support social media training, digital networking events and young people starting new businesses.

