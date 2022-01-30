UK to offer major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis | NATO News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson says move will send a clear message to Vladimir Putin as Russian troops mass at Ukraine border.

The United Kingdom is considering a major NATO deployment in a plan to strengthen Europes borders amid rising Russian hostility towards Ukraine, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to the countrys border.

The UK has said that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be met with swift sanctions and would be devastating for both sides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit the region next week, and is also expected to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin we will not tolerate their destabilizing activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility, Johnson said in a statement late on Saturday.

The offer could double the number of UK troops in eastern Europe and see defensive weapons sent to Estonia, Johnsons office said. There are about 1,150 UK troops in the region at the moment.

I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies, Johnson said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new offer could double the number of UK troops deployed in Eastern Europe [File: Ints Kalnins/Reuters]

Officials will finalise the details of the offer at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, this week, with ministers discussing the military options on Monday. The head of the armed forces will brief the UK cabinet on the situation in Ukraine the following day.

With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine, tensions have risen, and relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Russia has also sent more troops to the frontier with Belarus, which lies to the north of Ukraine, as it steps up demands for wide-ranging security guarantees, including that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Amid criticism that his government under intense pressure at home over a series of scandals has not been doing enough, Johnson will make a second trip to meet NATO counterparts early next month, his office said.

Johnsons foreign and defense ministers will also go to Moscow for talks with their Russian counterparts in coming days, with the aim of improving relations and de-escalating tensions.

The UK is also expected to announce the toughening of its sanctions regime on Russia in parliament on Monday to target strategic and financial interests.

Ukraine has turned increasingly westwards since Moscow seized Crimea in 2014 and began fueling a separatist conflict in the east of the country that has led to the deaths of more than 13,000 people.

On Saturday, Ukraines president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged western countries to remain vigilant and firm in talks with Moscow.

