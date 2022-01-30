36,000 Afghan evacuees do not have access to permanent legal status in the United States





According to a government report shared with Congress and obtained by CBS News, at least 36,433 Afghan evacuees who have been or are about to be resettled in the United States do not have a direct path to permanent legal residency. .

The number, which had not previously been reported, represents more than 40% of the tens of thousands of Afghans who have been airlifted from Afghanistan in the largest evacuation and resettlement operation undertaken by the US government since 1975, when the US resettled 125,000 Vietnamese refugees. after the fall of Saigon.

These Afghan evacuees will remain in legal limbo unless Congress legalizes them or they apply for and are granted an immigration benefit like asylum. The US asylum program, however, is plagued with a backlog of 412,000 applications. Some could also lose their cases, placing them in deportation proceedings.

“We have urged Congress to quickly pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, and the tens of thousands of family members for whom this is the only path to greater legal certainty only underscores the urgent need for such a law. “said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chairman of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

Due to rushed evacuations and the sudden collapse of the Afghan government, the Biden administration bypassed the years-long refugee process to resettle Afghans deemed to be at risk of Taliban persecution. Traditional refugees become eligible for permanent residency one year after entering the United States

Instead, the administration used a humanitarian legal authority known as parole to admit Afghan evacuees after screening them at military sites in the Middle East and Europe. Although it allows evacuees to legally live and work in the United States for two years, parole does not grant them permanent residency.

As of Nov. 15, 70,192 Afghans had been granted parole to enter the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security report shared with Congress on Friday. Five evacuees were placed in deportation proceedings after their parole was revoked. The report did not provide reasons for the parole terminations, but they may stem from criminal activity.

Evacuees who fled Afghanistan walk through the terminal to board buses that will take them to a processing center, Dulles International Airport, Sunday, August 29, 2021. Kent Nishimura

According to the report, 36,821 Afghan evacuees could qualify for permanent residency through the special immigrant visa program because of the assistance they or their immediate family members have given to the U.S. war effort . The number includes both special visa applicants and those who should apply.

Special immigrant visa holders and their spouses and children are automatically eligible for green cards. But like the asylum program, the 14-step visa program has been marred by chronic delays.

A smaller number of Afghan evacuees did not need to be admitted through the parole process because they already had legal clearance to enter the United States, including 3,529 permanent residents and 3,290 evacuees who had received their special immigrant visas, according to the DHS report.

Of the more than 76,000 Afghan evacuees brought to the United States, 67,000 have already been resettled in communities across the country with the help of resettlement agencies or their families, according to the latest DHS statistics.

About 8,000 evacuees remain at three military sites in New Jersey, Virginia and Wisconsin, where they have undergone further treatment and vaccination against the coronavirus and other illnesses. The Biden administration hopes to relocate all those evacuated from military installations by mid-February.

About 2,500 Afghans are still waiting for flights to the United States at military bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, DHS data shows.

The report said “several hundred” Afghan evacuees were barred from entering the United States and required “subject to additional screening” due to security concerns. As of the beginning of this month, 88 evacuees barred from entering the United States remained in Kosovo under verification, along with 113 of their family members.

Last fall, Congress made Afghan evacuees eligible for refugee resettlement benefits, including Medicaid and direct assistance to buy basic necessities like food and shelter. He also instructed US asylum officials to expedite the processing of applications filed by evacuees.

But efforts to introduce and pass an Afghan adjustment law that would offer permanent residency to evacuees have so far stalled in Congress, despite a vocal campaign by refugee advocates and public support from the Biden administration.

Earlier this month, Esther Olavarria, the outgoing senior White House immigration official, said the administration “wanted to do more” for evacuated Afghans through legislation “that would have allowed those people to directly apply for permanent resident status and bypass the asylum process”.

“But unfortunately, Congress has not cooperated with us on this front,” Olavarria said at an event hosted by the Migration Policy Institute. “So they are going through the asylum process now.”

An Afghan refugee cuddles her 9-day-old child inside the pediatric ward of a medical treatment center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, United States, December 2, 2021. BARBARA DAVIDSON / REUTERS

A spokesman for the National Security Council said the administration was “actively assisting” evacuees to apply for asylum or special immigrant visas. “We asked Congress to pass legislation to give our Afghan partners who entered on humanitarian parole a clear path to permanent status,” the spokesperson told CBS News.

While the Afghan resettlement effort has garnered rare bipartisan support, many Republicans have raised questions about how the United States has vetted the evacuees. The DHS said in its report that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies perform biometric and biographical checks on evacuees.

The 36,433 evacuees who have no path to legal residency, the DHS report notes, include family members of U.S. citizens, green card holders or special immigrant visa applicants; potential applicants for special visas who have not yet been identified; and those who may have been eligible for refugee resettlement.

Without congressional action, some of those evacuees could gain permanent residency through the asylum program or through the sponsorship of an eligible U.S. citizen family member. But many may not have U.S. citizen family members and some may not qualify for legal asylum.

The United States has not conducted a deportation flight to Afghanistan since late 2020, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, so the fate of evacuees who receive denials on immigration applications is uncertain. not clear.

All of these legal issues, refugee advocates say, could be resolved if the Afghan Adjustment Act becomes law.

Vignarajah, the head of refugee resettlement, called the prospect of tens of thousands of evacuees entering the asylum pipeline “deeply troubling, given the dysfunction and backlog of this system”. She noted that some evacuees, fearing for their safety, destroyed documents that might be needed for an asylum claim.

“Many were evacuated with literally just the clothes on their backs,” she said.

More from Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers politics and immigration policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/afghan-evacuees-lack-pathway-to-permanent-legal-status-in-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos