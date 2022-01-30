Large-scale military deployments on European borders expected to bolster NATO proposals amid escalating British and Russian aggression





T-72B3 tanks of the 150th Rifle Division of the Confederate Army of Russia conduct military training in the Kadamovsky Mountains. A division’s units perform a wide range of tasks, including overall support organization for tactical training, as part of a battalion tactical group during training.

Eric Romanenko | TASS | Getty Images

Washington Britain is considering doubling its forces and sending defensive weapons to fellow NATO member Estonia as security conditions on the Ukraine-Russian border deteriorate.

British officials are expected to visit NATO headquarters next week to finalize the details of the proposed security package proposal, which includes additional troops, fighters and battleships.

The British embassy in Washington said Johnson is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week and will visit the region in the coming days. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also meet with NATO allies this week in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia.

“This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate their destabilizing activities,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Sunday evening.

“It would be a tragedy for Europe if Putin chooses the path of bloodshed and destruction,” he said.

Britain currently has more than 900 British troops in Estonia, more than 100 troops in Ukraine and about 150 soldiers in Poland.

The HMS Prince of Walesaircraft carrier is currently preparing to move in hours if tensions escalate.

Last week, the Pentagon deployed 8,500 US soldiers to “strengthen vigilance” to deploy to Europe if NATO activates a response force. This unit represents the United States’ contribution to the 40,000-strong NATO Response Force (NRF).

US President Joe Biden has promised not to send US fighters directly to Ukraine, but to neighboring NATO countries.

For months, the West has watched the steady build-up of the Kremlin forces along the Ukrainian border with Russia and Belarus. The increased military force mimics Russia’s moves before the illegal annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula, in 2014.

The Kremlin denied that military deployment was a prelude to the attack and instead characterized the movement as a military exercise.

Senior Pentagon officials warned Friday that the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be “terrible”.

“Given the type of troops deployed, ground task forces, artillery, ballistic missiles, air force, it’s all packed together. It’s important and very important when it comes to Ukraine, JCS Chairman Mark Milley said. “I can imagine what it would be like in a dense urban area, along a road, with a significant amount of casualties,” the chairman said.

“It will be terrible,” added Milley, America’s highest military officer.

Milley said Russia’s stance on the Ukrainian border was different from what it had seen in 40 years of military service. He said the Russian military has deployed air force, navy, special forces, cyber-electronic warfare, command and control, logistics engineers and other capabilities to the Ukrainian border.

Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, who spoke with Milley, urged Moscow to ease tensions by withdrawing Russian troops and military equipment from shared borders.

“Conflict is not inevitable,” Austin said. “There is still time and space for diplomacy.”

“that [Putin] You can choose to zoom out. He can give orders to his army. He can choose between dialogue and diplomacy. Whatever he decides, America will stand with its allies and partners.”

The Pentagon’s warning came as Russian President Putin reviewed a U.S. diplomatic and security proposal delivered directly by U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan. Russia initially reacted coldly to the proposal.

“Therefore, we will await the Russian government’s response and evaluation of a written response,” Sullivan told reporters at the US embassy in Moscow on Friday. “Then, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned, I expect there will be discussions or meetings. But I don’t know if that has been agreed upon.”

Russia has demanded that the US “not build military bases” or “use their infrastructure for military activities or develop bilateral military cooperation with them” on the territory of former Soviet Union states that are not already NATO members.

Russian officials have also urged the United States to block the eastern expansion of the NATO military alliance.

Since 2002, Kiev has been seeking access to NATO, the world’s most powerful military alliance.

The United States and NATO said they could not accommodate the request.

Last week, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his second phone call this month, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to a decisive response to any further Russian invasion.

The president also told Zelenskyy on Thursday that the US embassy in Kiev is operating normally even after the State Department has issued an order to leave the embassy staff’s families in Kiev.

The US State Department also advised all US citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately, citing Russia’s continued military build-up at the border on Sunday.

