Indications that Russia has moved blood supplies to the Ukrainian border





Reuters was the first to report the movement of blood from Russia to the border with Ukraine, which would be needed to treat the wounded in the event of a conflict. The development added to US concerns that Russia has the capabilities in place to launch an attack at very short notice.

One of the officials who spoke to CNN warned that the presence of Russian blood supplies near the Ukrainian border is not an absolute indicator of an invasion. Instead, it is one of many things the United States is monitoring as the buildup of Russian forces continues steadily.

CNN reported last month that Russia has begun erecting supply lines such as medical units and fuel that could sustain a protracted conflict if Moscow chooses to invade.

Ukraine has denied that Russia moved blood supplies to the front lines. On Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar called the information “false”.

“This information is not true,” she said in a statement on Facebook. “Such ‘news’ is an element of information and psychological warfare. The purpose of such information is to sow panic and fear in our society.”

The White House, however, said Ukraine downplayed the threat in a way that could lead to the country being unprepared for a possible Russian attack.

“We understand the difficult position that (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is in and the pressure he is under,” a White House official said Saturday. “But at the same time he’s downplaying the risk of invasion, he’s asking for hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to defend against an invasion. We think it’s important to be open and upfront about this threat. .”

CNN has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry.

CNN reported Friday that tension is mounting between Zelensky and Biden administration officials, amid disagreement over how to interpret and publicly communicate US intelligence assessments that Russia may be plotting an attack. on a large scale against Ukraine. While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has warned that the administration believes war is “imminent,” Zelensky told reporters Friday, “There is a feeling overseas that there is There is a war here. There is not.” spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny for the fourth time this month – a sign of Ukraine’s and NATO allies’ continued outreach – a day after he warned of the “terrible consequences ” and “horrible” if Russia chooses to invade the country.

Milley and Zaluzhny exchanged assessments of the security situation facing Ukraine, according to a reading of the call. Milley stressed American support for an independent Ukraine. He has also spoken in recent days with many of his NATO counterparts.

This title and story have been updated to reflect additional information.

