New films and TV to watch on Netflix UK this January 2022 weekend





Allow me to paint a familiar scene. Its the dawn of the weekend. Youve got plans brunch, a coffee date, perhaps a visit to a gallery but its winter so you also want to indulge in the cosy warmth of your sofa, bundled up and ready to wile away an hour or two watching the very best that Netflix has to offer.

The familiar, reassuring glow of that bold red N is enough to signal the weekend relaxation that were all deserving of but the sheer amount of choice is enough to overwhelm. Trust us, weve been there.

Youre not in the mood to return to a familiar series that youre halfway through, youre nervous to commit to a brand new TV show that might not be worth your precious time, and who really has the time to scroll through that entire list of recommended films ?

Fear not, my friend. Were here to help. Weve done the (relatively) hard work for you and picked out a selection of fresh films and TV shows that are landing on Netflix UK this Januaryweekend. Theres a variety awaiting any mood or need you stumble upon. Enjoy.

TV: The Sinner, released Wednesday 26 January

Detective Harry Ambrose is back for another installment of the Jessica Biel-produced dark drama, The Sinner. With previous seasons showing us the beauty of a whydunnit, we cant wait to uncover more about the murder mystery that runs through this fourth (and final) series.

When an unexpected tragedy occurs while Harry is holidaying in northern Maine, all eyes fall on him, initially with suspicion and then with intrigue as he fights to get to the bottom of the case. This is one youll want to line up the snacks and drinks for we can guarantee once you get started, you wont want to tear your eyes away from the screen.

Film: The Invisible Man, released Saturday 29 January

This horror movie is one that should be watched either in daylight or in a dark corner of the room; so, you know, just a light watch. Scary moments aside, this movie left quite the impression when we first watched it and, as The Invisible Mancomes to Netflix this weekend, were intrigued to relive some of the deeper meaning of the film.

Starring Emmy award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, she begins to be tormented by an abusive ex-boyfriend who fakes his death and becomes invisible to stalk her. As she begins to experience strange events, we follow her on her journey to hunt down the truth.

TV: Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, released Friday 28 January

If youre in need of a January pick-me-up, we honestly think Getting Curious will be just the tonic. The new series from one of our favorite Queer Eye stars promises to be an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious, according to the synopsis.

If youre already a fan of JVN, youll likely be an avid listener of his podcast of the same name but now, were getting treated to an on-screen exploration into everything from skyscrapers to bugs and gender identity to snacks.

Each episode will see Jonathan meeting a host of experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects and you know what? Were far too excited to learn, laugh and see Jonathan on our screens again.

TV: The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, released Friday 28 January

Yes, this series has an aggressively long title but when copious amounts of wine, Kristen Bell and a murder mystery collide, what do you get?The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, of course.

The dark comedy follows Anna (Bell) as she remains convinced shes witnessed a murder from her window and embarks on a hilarious (and risky) journey to uncover the truth. Throw in a handsome new neighbor, a worried ex-husband and Annas fair share of bumps in the road and you have some perfectly dramatic yet addictive weekend viewing. Thank us later.

Film: Home Team, released Friday 28 January

A film about American football may not seem like the ideal pick for many but bear with us here. The new comedy film starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner is actually based on the heartwarming true story of NFL head coach Sean Payton.

When hes suspended, he goes back to his hometown in Dallas to coach his sons team and what ensues is father-son bonding and a classic underdog story. We say, if youre looking for something a little lighter and funnier to escape into this weekend, Home Team is the pick for you.

TV: In From The Cold, released Friday 28 January

We love anything with a big plot twist so with In From The Cold dropping on Netflix today, we know what well be hunkering down with as soon as possible. This spy thriller follows one American single mother who is seen as desperately uncool to her daughter her but is actually hiding a whole covert past of her own her.

Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, she must juggle family life with a new mission to battle against an insidious new enemy. If the trailer is anything to go by, youll find no problem lapping up this addictive new drama over the weekend.

TV: Behind The Scenes With Jane Campion, released Thursday 27 January

If you loved The Power Of The Dog, youll love this special one-off behind-the-scenes Netflix special. After 12 years, Jane Campion returned to the directors chair and wowed us all with an Oscar-worthy film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

In this short special, you get a rare insightful glimpse into Campions work as she shares memories and anecdotes from the filming process. A sure-fire hit for any film buffs out there.

