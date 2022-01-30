Regulators Uncertain About First UK Release Schedule





Plans are underway to host the first orbital launch in the UK this year, despite uncertainty over when WASHINGTON regulators will license these launches.

Virgin Orbit plans to launch two launches of the LauncherOne aerial launch system this summer from Newquay at Cornwall airport known as Spaceport Cornwall in southwest England this summer.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart spoke to reporters on Jan. 11, two days before the launch of ‘Above the Clouds’ from Mojave Air and Space Port, California. The Cornwall launch is targeted for mid-summer this year, he said. . Virgin Orbit’s chief operating officer Tony Gingiss said on the phone that the first Cornwall launch would be two flights after above the clouds.

One factor driving that timeline, Hart said, is the license. He said it was supposed to go through the licensing process and some logistics successfully, but that’s what he said. It will be the first launch on British soil.

Virgin Orbit and Spaceport Cornwall both require a license from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The US company Virgin Orbit also requires a launch license from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a presentation at the Global Spaceport Alliance meeting on January 10, Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, said the spacecraft was already working with UK regulators on a space permit permit. In less than six months, she said, the company is heading towards launch. Our applications for launch to the space station are in CAA, as are Virgin Orbits.

She said the spaceport application was submitted in October and is considering feedback on it. She didn’t reveal a licensing schedule, but said she hopes it will be the first spaceport license to come out of the UK.

However, CAA officials testifying at a hearing in the UK House of Representatives Science and Technology Committee on 12 January offered much less certainty about licensing Spaceport Cornwall or other UK launch sites.

Tim Johnson, CAA’s director of strategy and policy, has repeatedly rejected whether his agency expects a first UK launch in 2022. He said four applications were officially submitted along with 14 others in a preliminary application review.

Setup is complete. There were such applications. Expect a 2022 release? asked Greg Clark, chairman of the committee.

was doing business. The application was being processed. A key driver of the timeline will be the quality of the application, the evidence submitted, Johnson replied.

In an argument with Clark, Johnson repeatedly declined to comment on whether there would be a first UK launch in 2022, causing growing frustration among committee members. Another committee member, Dehenna Davison, said Greg was a little disappointed that he didn’t get a definitive answer to the question he just posed about whether you expect a release by the end of the year. Can you give us yes or no?

Johnson refused again. CAA understands the importance of timeliness in this regard and is doing everything we can to achieve that.

However, later in the hearing, the CAA’s head of space regulation, Colin Macleod, said he expects to take 6 to 12 months to issue licenses for the space base and 9 to 18 months to issue launch licenses. The biggest factor in that period, he said, was how well the applicant could explain to us their safety. They’re experts, they know the technology, and the point of our approach is to enable innovative space activity, so it’s the biggest determinant of how fast we can move.

Spaceport Cornwall is one of several potential launch stations, including vertical launch stations in northern Scotland and the Shetland Islands. This raised concerns in the commission that the CAA would struggle to evaluate multiple spaceport licenses at the same time.

Johnson told CAA that 35 people are working for the spacefield and launch permits. We have spatial expertise, regulatory expertise, and policy expertise, but with a degree of flexibility, we can redeploy and rebalance our teams depending on the stage of the application we receive.

Its staff include one of the FAA’s. He said he could bring FAA temps to the space regulatory team and learn from what they do. If there is something we can learn from each other, we do it.

A bigger factor could be the readiness of future spaceports and launch providers, Macleod said. Applicants tend to take longer than expected to complete their application. That’s why we’re giving you extra support to get you through the toughest stages.

