Open letter to Tom Brady





Dear Tom,

Thank you. These are the first words that came to mind.

They are not too deep. But thinking about what covers the bases for everyone in the NFL community – fans, journalists, rivals and the like – it seems to do it in the most clear, concise and compelling way.

For those who’ve followed you since the early days with the New England Patriots as a sixth-round draft pick — when your agent told you it might make more sense to rent the No. 199 pick. than buy – thank you for taking us all on a magical and memorable ride of 20 years. Many feel a connection with you because of this.

Those who have connected to the greatness of the last two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surely feel the same way. You helped restore the franchise, which hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007, to its relevance and greatness.

And for those who see you a little differently, the “thank you” still applies. They are no doubt grateful that you are considering calling it a career. When you earn as much as you did, it hasn’t always made you the friendliest superstar.

Here’s what this letter writer would highlight for those curious about what stands out most about covering the first 20 years of your career: It always seemed as committed as you were to being the best quarterback- fullback and teammate, it was equally important to you being a good son, husband and father.

That’s why, after prime time games, you always ended up saying hello to parents Tom Sr. and Galynn, and making sure to let your wife, Gisele Bndchen, and your kids, Jack, Benny know. and Vivian, what you thought of them and I was looking forward to seeing them. You also made sure to highlight all the sacrifices they made to allow you to do what you love.

Soon you will have the opportunity to do the same for them, and whenever you decide to officially announce your plans, it will come as no surprise to learn that it is at the heart of every decision.

For some reporters who were allowed close to you, maybe filming a video of you walking through the tunnel at Gillette Stadium before a game or having the opportunity to sneak to your locker for a quick chat, that was always most admirable.

People would sometimes ask, “Is he really that perfect?” Or, “How is he really?”

Those who do what we do for a living can only come so close to knowing the real answer, so the answer would usually be something like this: The way he looks you in the eye when you talk to him makes you feel like the most important person; rare humility combined with the deadliest competitive drive and clutch gene.

We all have stories to share, like the time you drove by on the way to the stadium in December 2019 and chatted with my kids. They still talk about it today. So did their father, reminding them that even if someone is at the top of their profession, that does not excuse them from showing courtesy and respect.

Thanks for that, because as you can tell, kids don’t always listen to dad enough. It is useful to be able to remove the Tom Brady card from time to time.

More stories? When you turned 40, connecting with some of your loved ones painted a picture of that journey – from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Rochester, New York, to the sixth hole at Pebble Beach.

A personal favorite: The opening night of the Super Bowl on January 31, 2017, when Joseph Perez, Panini’s children’s reporter, who was 7 and on the shoulders of Trent Dilfer to dominate the crowd, asked you who your hero was . You choked up talking about your dad. You’re so polite in interviews that there haven’t been too many times where raw emotion bubbled to the surface. This one was real.

Another one that stands out forever is the last Super Bowl you lost, to the Eagles, and how you remember seeing your kids right after. They were crushed. You told them it was a great lesson… Sometimes we try our best and it doesn’t always go the way we want.

Then there was the time you were on WEEI sports radio in Boston for your weekly interview and talked about a book – “The Four Chords” by Don Miguel Ruiz – that helps you in a moment of vulnerability. It was hard to keep it on New England bookstore shelves for a short time after that, and it seems you tried to live by these four agreements:

1. Be impeccable with your word.

2. Don’t take anything personally.

3. Don’t make assumptions.

4. Always do your best.

There are countless stories like this, blending football and life, that have created a powerful bond between you and those who have followed you closely.

We look forward to hearing from you when the time is right. Until then, on behalf of many, let’s leave it here for now: Thank you.

