Pennsylvania Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate run empty seeking state endorsement





The Pennsylvania state Democratic party committee made no endorsements in a hotly contested U.S. Senate race on Saturday, effectively giving several high-profile candidates a chance to claim victory.

On the second ballot, US Representative Conor Lamb garnered 169 votes, overwhelming Lt. Governor John Fetterman, 64, and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, 42. But that left Lamb with nine votes of the two-thirds majority needed to capture the party’s approval, and that’s where the other candidates — whose best hope with that crowd was an open primary — picked up a win. .

This is a huge victory for us, said Kenyatta, a black progressive from Philadelphia. I think any astute political talking head would have told you that Congressman Lamb would walk out of here today with the approval. But he didn’t think we were now going to have the type of primary that we should have, where we allow people to vote.

Fettermans campaign, which issued a similar note.

Our way is through people. It doesn’t go through party insiders, said Joe Calvello, a spokesman for Fetterman.

Lamb, meanwhile, a congressman from Mount Lebanon, Allegheny County, had no trouble defining his first-place finish as a win, and argued that even though he fell short of the standard of approval, it only reaffirmed his eligibility argument.

Were very encouraged, Lamb said afterwards. Look, this was an opportunity for all four candidates to have an equal chance to compete for this group of voters, and by coming out with 60%, I think we showed we had the stronger argument not only to win the primary, but to win in November, which is what everyone cares about.

The most disappointing performance of the day was that of Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, an anesthetist by profession who was eliminated from the ballot after getting just 17 votes in the first round (these totals: Lamb 147; Fetterman, 64 years; Kenyatta, 55; Arkoosh, 17).

Still, Arkoosh said on Saturday that she intended to continue as well.

You know, we have several months until the primary, and it’s a vote in January of, I think, just under 300 people. We still have a few months left, so I’m just looking forward to getting out there and continuing to talk to voters, and making my point that I’m the best candidate, Arkoosh said.

Three other declared Democratic candidates were not present for Saturday’s endorsement meeting, although they joined a forum presented by the Pennsylvania Democratic Womens Caucus on Friday night.

Earlier in the meeting, Democratic Committee members gave unanimous endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the gubernatorial race, and they endorsed Shapiros’ choice, State Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny County , for Lieutenant-Governor among three persons. domain.

But with that primary already essentially settled, all political eyes on Saturday were on the Senate grounds.

Within and beyond Pennsylvania’s borders, the Pennsylvania seat is attracting a lot of interest as a potential candidate for the Democrats in a midterm election in which both parties see majority control of the US Senate is within their reach. The seat is open this year as incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey chose not to run again.

The open-seat race has drawn crowds from both major parties, and the Republican State Committee will consider endorsements on Feb. 4.

Ahead of Saturday’s ballot, some committee members tried unsuccessfully to vote affirmatively for an open primary.

We have so many good candidates that I really think it should be the will of the people,” said Sara Laird, an elected member from Adams County who introduced this motion. I don’t think we should put party weight on that.

But others countered that party committee members had now had a chance to hear from the Senate candidates one by one. They deserve to know how they present themselves, said Murray Levin, committee member, of Montgomery County. Let’s see how it goes.

The open primary motion was defeated in a voice vote.

At the time of Saturday’s vote, Lamb was considered the frontrunner among those Democratic party regulars, many of whom consider him the strongest candidate in the general election.

I saw him win those races that everyone thought were impossible to win for a Democrat, said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, referring to Lambs’ victory in a 2018 special election in a district which former President Donald Trump won two years prior, followed by his defeat of an incumbent Republican after a court-mandated redistricting.

I think for us to have a chance of winning that seat — which is so critical nationally — it’s the candidate who can do it, Fitzgerald said.

It is not, meanwhile, a group that the politically unconventional Fetterman — despite having held public office since 2018 — has spent much time cultivating.

Still, Fetterman pointed out Saturday that early on he led the pack in polls, fundraising and the number of individual donors, building early momentum that can’t be ignored.

You look at the grassroots enthusiasm we’ve generated, whether it’s the money we’ve raised, our standing in the polls, or the history we’ve established… We have the ability to change that map in a unforgiving environment for Democrats in Pennsylvania this year, Fetterman said in direct remarks at the meeting.

Lamb tried to brush aside those early Fetterman leads after Saturday’s session, arguing that the race has only just begun for most voters.

The score is zero-zero. No one has voted yet. And what we all need to do is go out and pitch our case to voters, Lamb said. I have found that the best way to do this is to campaign on the ground everywhere. Answer people’s questions… He took the opposite approach. He hides from voters and he thinks it’s all on social media. If that were the case, Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump would be presidents right now. And they are not. It’s Joe Biden

Kenyatta, taking a slightly different approach, arguing to committee members that he is the candidate most rooted in current Democratic principles, and that is what was needed to energize the base, including young voters and occasional.

There are people who want you to vote for them because they think you should be scared because Republicans are knocking on the door, Kenyatta told the group. But look back in history. When have we ever had an easy election (in Pennsylvania)? …. We will win, he argued, thanks to our values.

Lamb came the closest to claiming the top prize, but narrowly fell short. The Saturday rules for endorsement provide that any candidate who does not receive 15% of the vote is withdrawn from the next ballot. But since Fetterman and Kenyatta remained above 15% in the second round, there were no further eliminations as the voting stopped at that point.

Now the race for the Senate returns to fundraising, where candidates will build war chests to fund ads that will deliver their messages directly to hundreds of thousands of voters at once, and the painstaking work of collecting signatures. voters to officially win a place in the primary ballot.

Final application fields for both parties are expected to be defined by the end of March. Primary election day is May 17.

