UK Weather Forecast: Arctic Freeze Increases Snow Risk – Map Turns Ice Blue | weather | News





Destructive gales of up to 90 miles per hour are pounding the northern regions this weekend as storms Malik and Corrie feel their presence. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow and yellow weather warning for Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland as the newly named storm hits the UK with huge winds and heavy rain. But the weather misery for millions of Britons is likely to last until the end of next week, with temperatures plunging and the risk of snow falling in most parts of the country.

The latest UK weather map from WXCHARTS turns dark blue next Friday (Feb 4) with a rapid influx of polar sea air from the northeast.

According to Netweather’s maps, temperatures in parts of Scotland are expected to drop as low as minus 3 degrees in the early morning, while others are struggling to stay below freezing.

As millions of Britons wake up in the extremely cold weather, even remote areas of northern England and small areas of Wales could drop below freezing.

That icy feeling will continue until around noon, with sub-zero temperatures spreading south to south and towards late afternoon with a slight rise in mercury towards northwest England.

However, this polar freeze could also be accompanied by snow as a Netweather map shows a high snow risk for most parts of the UK next Friday morning.

By 6 AM the risk of snow in large parts of Scotland is expected to be 95%.

However, England will not be able to avoid an onslaught with more than 70% chance of snow in northwest England and Wales.

Also, the risk of snow covering the Midlands and southeast England is around 30%.

WXCHARTS’ latest weather map suggests Scotland could suffocate with more than two inches of snow in an area next Friday, and small snow could spread south into northern England.

Weather Outlook’s Brian Gaze warns that “pulsations of polar ocean air” from the northeast could trigger some “cold interludes” as showers over the north and Welsh mountains turn into winter.

He told Express.co.uk: “Over the next week, the high pressure is likely to be more concentrated to the southwest than it was recently.

“This will lead to more volatile and sometimes windy weather, especially in the northern part of England.

“The ripples of polar sea air blowing from the northwest can push it colder for a while, and showers can turn into winter over the North and Welsh Mountains.

“But for snow lovers in the south, the outlook continues to look disappointing to this day, when there’s still another mild winter.”

The Meteorological Agency’s long-term weather forecast for February 2-11 said, “The unsettling beginning of this period is becoming more widespread and heavier as the rain moves northeast.

“Some winter conditions can also occur around the highlands of Scotland.

“Even though strong winds in the Far North and the northeast are starting to ease, temperatures in the region continue to be rather chilly.

“Temperatures in other regions remain average with moderate to strong winds.

“The southern region is expected to continue the north/south split for the remainder of the period when steady conditions and mild temperatures prevail, while in the northern region unstable and wet weather is expected to be accompanied by strong winds.

“Some cold spells, mostly short-lived, are likely to be in the north and northwest, where some winter showers may occur.”

