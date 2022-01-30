This extremely toxic lake could show us how life was able to survive on Mars





The search for life on Mars is not easy. Not only is the red planet difficult to access, but it is profoundly inhospitable to life as we know it.

However, there are places on Earth that could show us how life may have survived on Mars if not now, then some other time during the planet’s 4.5 billion year history. Places like deserts, you might think, and you would be right; but there is more to Mars than deserts.

Scientists have investigated microbes that somehow survive in one of the most inhospitable places on earth: a hot, toxic and acidic lake in a volcanic crater in Costa Rica. How these extremophile microbes adapt to their hellish surroundings could show us how microbes might once have lived on a younger, wetter, and more volcanic Mars.

“One of our key findings is that in this extreme volcanic lake, we detected only a few types of microorganisms, but a multitude of potential ways for them to survive,” said astrobiologist Justin Wang of the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“We think they do this by surviving on the edges of the lake when eruptions occur. That’s when having a relatively wide range of genes would be helpful.”

The lake is known as Laguna Caliente (literally “hot lake”) and it sits within the crater of the active Pos volcano in Costa Rica. It is one of the most acidic lakes in the world, with a layer of liquid sulfur floating at the bottom and often generating local acid rain and fog. In addition, the water is impregnated with toxic metals. It’s not exactly teeming with life.

Nevertheless, it is also not entirely uninhabited. In 2013, a research team led by the University of Colorado at Boulder discovered that only one species of microbe survived in the lake, of the genus Acidiphilium, or “acid lover”, which lives in acidic environments and possesses a number of genes that allow them to do so.

The Pos volcano continued to rumble and in 2017 it erupted explosively. Naturally, a team of researchers decided to revisit Laguna Caliente to see how ongoing volcanic activity might have impacted the microbial community identified in 2013, especially since volcanic eruptions had the potential to sterilize the lake.

The researchers took samples of the lake, sulfur clumps and sediments on the lake bottom, and subjected them to gene sequencing and “shotgun” metagenomic sequencing to identify any organisms that might be lurking there. Surprisingly, not only Acidiphilium was still present, but also a small number of other microbial species.

Acidiphilium was the dominant species found in the lake, but all had important survival adaptations. The team found that the bacterium had genes that could confer acid resistance, as well as heat-resistant genes that are vitally important in an environment that can reach boiling temperatures.

Additionally, organisms have a large number of genes that allow them to metabolize various substances that could be toxic to others. These substances include sulfur, iron and arsenic. They also have genes for carbon fixation, which allows plants to convert carbon into organic compounds; and appear capable of handling both simple and complex sugars, as well as bioplastic pellets, usable in times of energy and carbon starvation.

“We expected a lot of the genes we found, but we didn’t expect so many given the low biodiversity of the lake,” Wang said. “It was kind of a surprise, but it’s absolutely elegant. It makes sense that this is how life would adapt to living in an active volcanic crater lake.”

Hydrothermal environments are of increasing interest to astrobiologists. Organisms that manage to thrive in these extreme locations often do not rely on sunlight to survive, but harness chemical reactions to produce energy. This means they could offer an analog for ecosystems that might be found in other places far from the Sun, such as the hidden ocean ice moons of Saturn and Jupiter.

But scientists also believe that life on Earth may have begun in a deep hydrothermal environment, as it would be shielded from the harsh ultraviolet rays of the young Sun while still containing all the ingredients needed to spark life. Perhaps when Mars was younger, wetter, and more volcanically active, hydrothermal environments could have spurred life as well.

“Our research provides a framework for how ‘terrestrial life’ might have existed in hydrothermal environments on Mars,” Wang said.

“But whether life ever existed on Mars and whether or not it resembles the microorganisms we have here remains a big question. We hope our research will guide the conversation to prioritize finding signs of life in these environments.”

The team’s research has been published in Frontiers in Astrobiology.

