A 9-year-old boy is the second victim to be killed by storm Malik as winds of 147 miles per hour hit England.

A 9-year-old boy has been killed by a falling tree as Storm Malik struck England with strong winds reaching nearly 150 mph.

A tree fell on a child in Tin, Staffordshire, around 1:10 pm today.

He was with an elderly relative who was hospitalized with a head injury at the time.

About 20 citizens ran and tried to lift a tree from the boy, but the boy died of injuries.

Meanwhile, this morning in Aberdeen, northeast Scotland, a 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an uprooted tree.

Scottish police said they had called for emergency services on Deveron Road around 10:30 a.m. and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The tragedy came after the Weather Service issued an amber warning for eastern Scotland until 3pm today, and worse weather continues.

Brick-covered car stands after the gable ends of the Waterford Arms pub in Whitley Bay collapse (Photo: North News and Pictures) High-speed winds are knocking this tree over into Clydebank’s gardens (Photo: PA) Entire roof This cascading house in Gateshead in a storm that’s been blown away (Photo: North News and Pictures)

There was an extreme gust of 147 mph recorded from the top of Cairngorm an hour ago. This is an amazing force, but it is still far from the 173 mph record set in 1986. #StormMalik

Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) Jan 29, 2022

Another weather system the UK Meteorological Agency has named Storm Corrie this morning is expected to bring showers over the weekend.

Nearly 62,000 homes have lost electricity due to extreme winds that have caused travel disruption and property damage.

Meteorologist Sean Batty of Scottish broadcaster STV tweeted this morning that gusts of 147 mph were recorded over the top of the Cairngorms Mountains in northeast Scotland.

That’s an amazing force, he said, but it’s still a long way from the 1986 record of 173 mph.

Winds over 100 mph have been recorded elsewhere in Scotland.

From today until noon on Monday, a yellow life hazard warning has been issued for most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Drivers need to be extra vigilant on the road when storms do a lot of damage. (Pictured: PA) Range Rover is knocked down by a knocked-down brick as storm Malik swept the South Shields. (Photo: North News and Pictures) A ​​yellow warning has been issued. Storm Corrie in Scotland (Photo: METRO GRAPHICS) has caused extensive damage, and a second Storm Corrie is coming (Photo: North News and Pictures)

Scotland will once again face a very precarious situation from tomorrow to Monday.

The weather forecast will be most affected as Storm Malik moves eastward in Denmark, the weather forecast said, with troops building defenses to keep villages from submerging.

The Meteorological Agency has warned that the orange warning could be life-threatening from large waves and debris in the sea in coastal areas.

Northern Powergrid confirmed today that storms are disrupting networks, depriving people of power and cell phone service.

A spokesperson said our team is restoring power, assessing damage, and coordinating and responding to repairs wherever conditions permit, if possible via alternate routes in our network.

And SP Energy Networks, which serves central and southern Scotland, has urged customers to keep their phones fully charged and keep a torch nearby.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

The impact of storm Malik on the west coast of northern Jutland in Hirtshals, Denmark (Photo: EPA) Fred Downie poses next to an uprooted tree in his garden in Newcastle. (Picture: North News and Pictures) Today’s wind speed still falls short of records. Recorded speed of 173 mph in 1986 (Photo: PA)

Network Rail Scotland says it will introduce speed limits for safety, including several routes canceled due to fallen trees.

Two Scottish Premiership matches, including one between Aberdeen and St Johnstone, have been postponed due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, dog owners in coastal areas have been urged to protect their pets’ eyes for fear that a sandblast-like impact on the beach could permanently blind their pets.

The pet care website Vetuk.co.uk recommends that people take their dogs to a pebbly-only beach if strong winds are expected.

The website says it’s important for owners to see things through a dog’s eyes.

See also: Weather

You might go to the beach and think it’s not particularly windy, but putting your head on the floor next to the sand allows you to experience things from a different perspective.

Meteorological Department chief meteorologist Paul Gunderson said: “There will be strong winds and rain in the northern part of the UK on Saturday and showers are likely to turn into winter in the northern highlands.”

The highest winds are expected over the exposed coastal areas of Scotland’s north and east, but it will be a windy day for most parts of the country.

In England and Wales, some rain is expected to gradually clear to the south and the sun will pass.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

