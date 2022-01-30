Level students qualify for Miss Galaxy UK finals





AN A grade A student wants to break the glass ceiling in a national beauty pageant.

Chauni Cameron, 19, is studying Mathematics, Politics and Sociology at the Bartholomew School in Eynsham, working to impress at the Miss Galaxy UK Finals in November.

Miss Cameron first entered the 2019 beauty pageant and reached the final of Miss Teen Great Britain.

Chowney Cameron with her mom in the Miss Teen Great Britain final

I didn’t have much confidence and didn’t know if it would be fun or even my job, but when I went it was all about raising money, meeting new people and having a good time, she said.

After that, an offer came to me in the Miss Galaxy pageant, and I wanted to try it again, but I wanted to do it properly.

At the end of last year, after waiting for Miss Galaxy Oxfordshire, I was so happy and grateful that I passed when Id found out that I had passed.

It’s really nice to meet the girls. And I’ve already talked to some of them.

I got a lot of ideas for fundraising and helping Christie Charity provide services for cancer patients not funded by the NHS.

All these charities are doing amazing things, but they have been hit hard by Covid.

Chauni Cameron advances to the Miss Galaxy UK final. PHOTOGRAPH BY Brian Haze Photos

Miss Cameron, who hopes to go to college in September to study international business, said that beauty pageants are still stigmatized, but the contests are in fact completely different from popular perception.

She said: It’s a great way to get to know yourself and find yourself.

I’ve always been an extrovert, but things like being on stage or surrounded by lots of girls are not in my comfort zone.

Pages are a great platform to meet other people, learn about narcissism and encourage other girls.

It is a competition between us, but there is a stigma of supporting each other and sisterhood.

The inner beauty and individuality shine through, not the existing beauty.

Chauni Cameron advances to Miss Galaxy UK final

A student born and raised in Bicester added: The two biggest things between now and November are raising funds for charities and pushing the platform to empower women.

I want people to know and spread awareness that inequality and change are happening.

The key to girls’ progress is the glass ceiling, so removing the masculine label from fields like science, politics and math.

Even if things change, people cannot think they are here.

Women are still not seen at the top of business and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/news/19883974.level-student-qualifies-miss-galaxy-uk-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos