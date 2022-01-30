Californian Leondra Kruger becomes a candidate for the Supreme Court





SACRAMENTO

Los Angeles County native and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Krugers covers the nation’s top universities, elite law firms, and the federal Department of Justice.

And Kruger, 45, could soon add the U.S. Supreme Court to the list, if President Biden selects her as the first black woman to sit on the bench after Justice Stephen G. Breyers retires.

Those familiar with Krugers’ legal accomplishments said she would be a valuable addition to the court while helping Biden deliver on his campaign promise to make a historic judicial appointment.

Judge Kruger has absolutely impeccable credentials, said UC Berkeley Law School professor Amanda L. Tyler. When you put it all together and look at the stellar record she put together in every round, that makes her, in my mind, the leading contender by any criteria.

In a Saturday email, Tyler said that while the California lawyer is well qualified, she is not the leading candidate to replace Breyer.

The daughter of two pediatricians, Kruger attended high school in Pasadena and graduated with honors from Harvard College before earning her law degree from Yale University, where she was the first black woman to serve as a editor of the Yale Law Journal.

She clerked for United States Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and served in the Solicitor General’s office. While in that office during the Obama administration, she argued a dozen cases on behalf of the federal government. She also worked at the United States Department of Justice and taught as an assistant professor at the University of Chicago School of Law.

In 2014, when she was just 38, then-California Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, nominated Kruger to the state Supreme Court, where she has served since January 2015. In his announcement of his appointment, Brown called Kruger a distinguished lawyer and outstanding student of the law.

She has earned the respect of leading jurists, scholars and practitioners, Brown said.

During his tenure on the California high court, Kruger earned a reputation as a careful, meticulous judge who weighs each side of an argument before rendering a decision. While she obviously leans towards what a Democratic appointee would lean towards, Kruger has also sided with Republican appointees in court, said Leslie Gielow Jacobs, a professor at the University of Washington’s McGeorge Law School. Peaceful.

She established herself as cautious and aware of the judicial role, Gielow Jacobs said. His understanding that the law evolves slowly, and that it evolves by precedent and that it evolves by the majority of judges agreeing, if they can have their own personalities and points of view.

During a 2018 interview with The Times, Kruger said his judicial style reflected the fact that we operate within a system of precedent.

My goal is to do my job in a way that enhances the predictability and stability of the law, as well as public confidence in the work of the courts, she said.

Any Biden nominee to replace Breyer, 83, who was appointed to the court by President Clinton in 1994, would not tilt the ideological makeup of the courts of six Republican-appointed justices outnumbering the three Republican-appointed jurists. democrats.

In addition to contributing its legal credentials, Tyler said, Kruger would help ensure the institution better reflects the diversity of the Americas.

If nominated and confirmed, we would have a more diverse Supreme Court than in the past, and that’s important, Tyler said.

She could also become the court’s youngest judge and the second Californian to serve on both the highest state and nation’s courts, according to the California State Library.

Kruger isn’t the only name rumored as a top candidate for the bench. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit should also be heavily considered by the Biden administration for this role.

Jackson, 51, worked for Breyer two decades ago, and before assuming her current role, she endured the rigorous Senate review and confirmation process last year. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has warned against Biden picking a judge who is too liberal. Having already gone through the vetting process with bipartisan approval could help make Jackson the easier choice, Gielow Jacobs said.

But I consider Kruger coming in, nipping at his heels and maybe overtaking Jackson, she said.

Tyler said it was exciting to see both women as possible candidates and that Jackson was unique in her own right because of her outstanding experience as a judge.

She’s so careful and talks through every argument, Tyler said.

Biden did not say who he will nominate but said the selection process will be rigorous and he expects to make a decision by the end of February. J. Michelle Childs, federal district judge of South Carolina, and Sherrilyn Ifill, outgoing president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, are among other names that have been discussed as potential candidates.

Breyer will wrap up his more than two-decade career on the court by the end of his term in late June or early July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-29/california-leondra-kruger-contender-for-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos