UK Weather: Storm Corrie to strike hours after two fell trees in Storm Malik as Meteorological Agency issues warning | UK News





A second storm is set to hit the UK one day after a tree that has been knocked over by storm Malik’s strong winds has killed two people.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that another deep cyclone system called Storm Corrie will bring more unstable weather to Scotland, especially after Sunday and Monday.

Corrie will bring winds of up to 90 mph to some of Scotland’s exposed coastal and mountainous areas.

A severe weather warning for yellow-and-yellow winds is in effect, stating that “debris may be blown away”, which could damage trees and buildings.

“Surges and beach material can be thrown on coastal roads, shorelines and property, posing a risk of injury and life,” the Meteorological Administration’s warning said.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of England, especially northern Scotland on Sunday. This will be accompanied by very strong winds following a day after Storm Malik passed. .

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90 miles per hour on exposed coastal areas of northern Scotland, and more extensively 70-80 mph to the north.”

‘A hangover for the next 24 hours’

Robert Colburn, emergency response manager for the Scottish Red Cross, said he and his team were “ready and on standby” if needed.

Image: Storm Malik hits Britain with strong winds

He said the people at Sky News should be “ready to lean over for the next 24 hours if necessary.”

“You can prepare for all of this, whatever the weather is, but you have to sit and wait to see what happens when it really hits,” he said.

“There are a lot of things people can prepare for. For example, get ready to be home this afternoon. If you don’t need to go out, of course don’t go out. Charge your phone. Have a usable battery. -Power With this supplied radio, torches and a power outage, make it easy at home to prepare snacks and water bottles.”

It comes after Storm Malik took the lives of a 9-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman.

A man and a tree fell, killing a young man in Winosdale, Staffordshire, around 1pm on Saturday.

Image: Firefighters in Manchester rescue a woman from a car hit by a tree. Photo: Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Both were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but the boy has died and the man remains for treatment.

Separately, the woman was killed by a fallen tree in Aberdeen.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie shared a photo of the damage on Twitter after her car was crushed by a falling tree.

“Fortunately, I’m safe, but things could be much worse,” he wrote.

home still not powered

More than 130,000 homes and businesses suffered power outages with widespread travel disruptions.

Northern Powergrid said on Sunday morning that 19,000 customers were still without electricity, most of them in Northumberland and County Durham.

Image: Wind has damaged buildings. PHOTOGRAPH BY ELEN BICHEL

The team is working to repair the damage, but the storm isn’t as severe as what Arwen saw, making the job less difficult.

