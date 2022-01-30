40 law enforcement agencies from across Florida at Gasparilla’s fingertips





Gasparilla Parade Security

reports Justin Matthews.

TAMPA, Fla. — About 40 local agencies worked together to make sure this year’s Gasparilla went off without a hitch, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“It’s a big job. We’re planning a year ahead,” Sheriff Chronister said. “We use a lot of help from outside agencies, even across the state of Florida, not just here in the Tampa Bay area. We’re here to protect you. We’re not here to control you. Don’t be that guy or girl who’s overserved or thinking, ‘Hey, I want to have my two seconds of fame. Don’t make us do our jobs.’

Due to weather conditions, a small craft advisory has been issued for boaters. Local law enforcement says it’s too dangerous to be on the water if you have a small boat or are inexperienced.

“It’s very windy here, the waters are going to be extremely choppy, it’s not a place for small boats or inexperienced boaters, so we’re asking everyone this year, I know everyone is excited by Gasparilla, but let’s look at the invasion on land this year and have the invasion happen with the big boat,” Tampa Acting Police Chief Reuben Delgado said.

Gasparilla pirate invasion

Watch the Gasparilla pirate invasion in 2022.

“It’s dangerous because you have so many boats that are so close together, we’re trying to get the invasion and get all the pirates in, and that rocky water makes it dangerous, again, c That’s why this is a small craft advisory, keep your loved ones and friends safe, enjoy it from land this year,” Sheriff Chronister said.

