Australian Open Live Stream: How To Watch The 2022 Grand Slam Tennis For Free, Nadal v Medvedev, 5th Set





The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2022, is approaching its exhilarating climax. The men’s final between Nadal and Medvedev will be held at the Rod Laver Arena. How many years can Rafael Nadal turn back for his 21st Slam title? Or could Daniil Medvedev win a second slam title today? It is 2-2 as the pair enters the decisive set. Australians can watch all matches for free on 9now. Here’s how to watch the 2022 Australian Open live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

2022 Australian Open live

Date: January 17 – 30, 2022

Place: melbourne park, victoria

Free Live Stream: 9Now (Australia)

Watch Anywhere: Try ExpressVPN Risk-Free

UK/Europe stream: Discovery+

US Stream: ESPN+ | Sling (Free Trial)

The 110th Australian Open started with the Novak Djokovic couple. The unvaccinated Serbian Pro, who was due to play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round, is now deported and unable to fight for her 10th Australian Open title and her 21st major single title.

So who will win the first major in 2022? World 2nd Dani Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic in this year’s US Open final, is competing on the court with Rafael Nadal, who tied Djokovic for 20 major singles titles. Both players are aiming for the men’s singles title.

In the women’s group draw, semifinalist Ash Barty two years ago won her first Grand Slam at home, beating American Danielle Collins in a streak set. Former champion Naomi Osaka lost in the third round against Amanda Anishimova of the USA. US Open champion Emma Raducanu was sent off after a second round loss to Danka Kovinić.

The sport’s two biggest names, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, will also be absent from the 2022 Aussie Open. Meanwhile, Bianca Andrescu withdrew and 2014 winner Stan Wavrinka is still recovering from surgery.

Australian fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open for free on 9Now. Follow our guide and watch free Australian Open live streams from anywhere.

2022 Australian Open free streaming

(Image credit: Pixbay)

good news! The 2022 Australian Open final will be broadcast on Nine and live on 9now. The guarantee is completely free, but only in Australia.

Are you going out of Oz this week? Access free 9Now live streams from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Have you ever used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below…

Watch the Australian Open 2022 from Anywhere with a VPN

Even if you are a member of the relevant Australian Open rights holder, you will not be able to access it from outside your home country. The service will determine your location based on your IP address and automatically block your access.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) help overcome these obstacles. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access your local streaming service from anywhere and save money!

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is very simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the VPN we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and select the location of the service you want to access. For tennis, you can choose ‘Australia’ for now.

3. Then go to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream.

If for whatever reason it doesn’t work, remember that you can get a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You can also try NordVPN, which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24/7 support.

2022 UK/Europe Australian Open broadcast live

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Bluetyphoon27 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90587463)

Eurosport reserves the right to broadcast the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Matches will be streamed live from 17 January on Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com.

A Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sports) subscription costs £6.99/€6.99 per month and includes The Australian Open tennis, grand tour cycling, snooker and more.

Amazon Prime subscribers can try Discovery+ for free for 7 days.

Remember: Australians can live stream all matches from 9Now for free, and you can access 9now from anywhere in the world via a VPN.

2022 US Australian Open broadcast live

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has exclusive rights to the men’s and women’s finals, so you can go. Both finals will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with a subscription fee of $6.99 per month.

The Sling TV is another great option for cable cutters as it provides streaming access to ESPN. Even better, new subscribers have a 3-day free trial.

Another option is the Tennis Channel, which you can subscribe to as part of your cable package. Sling subscribers can also use it as an add-on (Sling Orange with Sports Extra is $46/month).

Remember: Australians can stream all matches of the 2022 Australian Open, including Nadal v Medvedev, live on 9Now for free. Overseas Australians can access 9now with a VPN.

Australian Open 2022 Schedule and Match Times

(Image credit: AO)

The schedule is as follows:

17 January 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1

January 18, 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1

January 19, 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2

20 January 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2

January 21, 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 3

22 January 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 3

23 January 2022 – 4th round of men’s and women’s singles

24 January 2022 – 4th round of men’s and women’s singles

25 January 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

26 January 2022 – Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

27 January 2022 – Women’s Semi-Finals

28 January 2022 – Men’s Semi-Finals

January 29, 2022 – Women’s Final

30 January 2022 – Men’s Final

