Buy 3 UK stocks today while the US economy is on fire.





The US economy continues to show strong growth. The 2021 figures released earlier this week showed strong growth of 5.7% in the fourth quarter of this year alone, with an annual growth rate of 6.9%. It had the advantage of a low base effect. The economy shrank in 2020 when the pandemic peaked. But there are many more reasons to believe that America is actually in good shape. According to the latest forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2022, the growth rate is 4%, the highest growth rate among developed countries.

Ashtead could go higher…

I think this is a good sign for UK stocks, which considers the US to be the biggest market. Two of them are FTSE 100 companies Ashtead and CRH. Ashtead, a rental company of industrial equipment, derives approximately 80% of its sales in the United States. Crucially, the company is focusing on the construction industry. Being cyclical, the industry can gain boost as growth remains strong. US President Biden’s Build Back Better bill still hangs on the balance, but if passed, the stock could get a bigger boost.

The only pitfall for the stock is how steeply it has risen since the pandemic. It has been a solid stock before, but it has surged especially in the past few years. This despite minor modifications in recent months. However, we believe the positive earnings outlook could push it further. I think this is a good time to buy for your portfolio.

This FTSE 100 UK stock is also

CRH has a similar story to Ashtead. More than half of the construction giant’s revenue comes from the US market. I bought it a few months ago, and until a few days ago everything was going in the right direction. However, it has fallen over the past few weeks, which could be a red flag. I am also wondering if now is the right time to add to my holdings. I like the 25x PER. That’s higher than the FTSE 100 average of 18x, but still quite reasonable as the outlook looks better than the average stock. This is especially true when you look at the latest figures in the US economy. It is also hopeful that profits are expected to increase.

…as Cineworld can share

Another US-focused UK stock that I like is Cineworld, which is currently quite controversial. The company unfortunately dominated the UK market before acquiring Regal Cinemas. But now the US is the biggest market, and the boom is good news for consumer discretionary companies like movie theaters. There’s no denying that the FTSE 250 penny stock is a mountain of debt. I believe further mitigation of the pandemic, the release of blockbuster movies, and the consumer’s ability to spend in a high-growth environment will take its place. I’ve been optimistic about stocks for a long time, and even more so now.

Manika Premsingh owns CRH and Cineworld Group. Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations we make on subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/01/29/with-the-us-economy-on-fire-here-are-3-uk-stocks-id-buy-today/

