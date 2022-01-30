A winter storm hits the eastern United States and brings heavy snowfall | Weather News





A powerful winter storm accompanied by heavy snow and high winds hit the US east coast, forcing the cancellation of thousands of flights as severe weather warnings sounded in the region of nearly 70 million people.

With blizzard warnings in effect, cities like New York and Boston bore the brunt of the storm Saturday morning, but the wide-ranging system also battered the mid-Atlantic.

Frost alerts have been issued as far south as Florida, where the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of scattered or isolated iguanas falling from trees as plunging temperatures have temporarily paralyzed large lizards, which can weigh up to 20 pounds (9 kg).

Salt machines and snowplows crawled through the streets of New York City, where as much as 10cm of snow had fallen Saturday morning.

Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to stay home, tweeting a video of him walking outside in the borough of the Bronx.

It’s a good day to stay home if you don’t have to go out!, he said.

On Saturday, more than 3,500 flights were canceled within, to or from the United States, according to flight tracker FlightAware, and 847 flights have already been canceled for Sunday.

Cancellations on Friday totaled more than 1,450.

Al Jazeeras Gabriel Elizondo, reporting from New York, said some public transport had been suspended.

Right now here in New York it’s minus nine degrees Celsius. The metro system still works here. But many trains, buses and other types of public transport have been suspended, he added.

Elizondo said weather experts said there were fears of coastal flooding if the storm continued, which was already happening in southern New Jersey.

Plows work to clear I-90 in Boston as a powerful storm brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages across much of the Mid-Atlantic Coast and New England [Scott Eisen/Getty Images via AFP]

The NWS has warned of dangerous blizzard conditions along parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, with snowfall accumulations of more than 2ft (61cm) forecast in the region around Boston.

Snowfall rates would range from 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 cm) per hour, and strong winds would cause scattered power outages.

Expect whiteout conditions and nearly impossible travel at times, the service said.

historic storm

The governors of New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency, while Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a snow emergency.

It’s going to get pretty ugly there, she said in an early morning TV interview from City Hall.

It will be a historic storm.

Employees of the XV Beacon Hotel clear snow during a Noreaster storm in Boston, Massachusetts on January 29, 2022 [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]

Massachusetts residents had rushed Friday to buy groceries, as well as snow and ice removal pellets to help keep their sidewalks and driveways clear.

Early Saturday morning, Boston Public Works said 500 snow plows were already hard at work on city streets.

The storm will produce extremely cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, the NWS said.

Get home safely tonight, stay home on weekends, avoid unnecessary travel, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, pointing to Long Island, New York and the Lower Valley of the River. ‘Hudson for particularly deep snow.

She also urged people who needed to travel to fill their cars’ fuel tanks and keep supplies such as ice scrapers, blankets and water in their vehicles.

The NWS Eastern Region reported on Friday that the storm is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours, a weather event sometimes referred to as a bomb cyclone.

The blizzard follows a similar winter storm that blanketed parts of eastern North America from Georgia to Canada just two weeks ago, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting also thousands of flights.

