UK pays attention to ‘largest possible’ military aid to NATO for Ukraine – POLITICO





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said British troops are preparing to be deployed across Europe next week as preparations for an armed conflict to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression increase.

According to a late statement on Saturday, Johnson is considering the biggest possible offer for NATO, which could include sending defensive weapons to Estonia and doubling its forces there. At the same time, Foreign Minister Liz Truss said his government would propose new sanctions that imprison Russia’s oligarchs.

The move is meant to escalate pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as talks continue over the roughly 100,000 Russian troops gathered near the Ukrainian border and Russia calls for NATO to withdraw from the area.

While existing sanctions are fairly narrow, the new measures will target the Kremlin and any company with an interest in the Russian regime, Truss told Trevor Phillips to Sky News. So there is no hiding place for Putin’s oligarchy, Russian companies involved in supporting the Russian state.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very likely, Truss told BBC Sophie Raworth.

British military expansion could also include directing jets, battleships and military experts to protect NATO allies, including more air support over the Black Sea.

Johnson said the package would send a clear message to the Kremlin. We will not tolerate their unstable activity.

The Kremlin had its own message on Sunday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is sending an urgent request to NATO and European Organization for Security and Cooperation (OECD) member states on how to fulfill their commitments not to strengthen security. He told the Russian press. “If they don’t plan this, you have to explain why.

When Lavrov denounced the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO, the alliance representatives reaffirmed that NATO fighters were not headed for Ukraine. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC on Sunday: “We have no plans to deploy NATO fighters in Ukraine. When asked directly if it could happen, Stoltenberg said: no. We are focused on providing support to Ukraine.

Truss also said the chances of British forces collided with Russian forces on the ground were very low.

Truss plans to travel to Ukraine in the future, and Johnson will call Putin earlier this week to tour the region. Truss and Defense Minister Ben Wallace also plan to visit Moscow to meet with each other.

Separately, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Ledrian and German Foreign Minister Analena Verbock will visit Ukraine on February 7 and 8, Ledrian said. Baerbock repeated the message, citing the commitment of Ukraine and its people to nonaggression.

Paris and Berlin are on a four-way negotiating track parallel to Kiev and Moscow, known as the Normandy format. Last Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Putin, who complained that the United States and NATO were ignoring Russia’s fundamental concerns about the growth of the alliance. The Kremlin also dismissed a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for Monday as an overt publicity vehicle.

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland, Yuri Pilatov, decided on Saturday the Kremlin to withdraw a planned provocation as a sign of goodwill not to disrupt Irish fishing activities.

This article has been updated.

