The boys wield their guns and Oceania could soon go to war with Eastasia. Or is it Eurasia? Either way, another potential crash occurred far away.

Taking the Russian report released by the Information Security Commission (ISC) in July 2020 seriously could create more trouble for the house.

The report paints a scary picture. The security threats posed by Russia against Britain are “fundamentally nihilistic,” “incited by paranoia,” and grounded in a “power-right world order.”

Read more:The UK has a number of different forms of PM replacement in crisis situations.

We can expect sophisticated cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns designed to undermine our democracy. Indeed, there are strong signs that the Russian state participated in the European referendum in 2016.

in short? Afraid, very afraid.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland protested this week’s Russian naval exercise in Irish waters. (Picture: PA Wire)

And the bad news? Our European neighbors are not yet well-prepared and have not shown the same fighting spirit and determination as our brave leaders here in England.

For example, Jacob Rees-Mogg was often heard urging the government to confront the tyrant Vladimir Putin.

What Rees-Mogg didn’t say is that, according to the Politics Home website, he owns about a 10% stake in Somerset Capital Management, which holds 217 million shares in Russia in May 2018, including two US-sanctioned companies. will be Vladimir Putin and other companies like the state-owned Sberbank controlled by a close financier.

What kind of game does Rees-Mogg think he’s playing?

The ISC report is blunt. “It has been confirmed that several members of the Russian elite, closely linked to President Putin, have been implicated in British charitable and/or political organizations that have donated to political parties.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg is known to have significant financial interests in Russia (Photo: PA Wire)

Could the report refer to Vladimir Chernukin, the Putin government’s Deputy Minister of Finance and still friends with Kremlin insiders such as billionaire Suleiman Kerimov?

Chernukhin donated more than $2 million to the Tory party through his tennis-playing wife Lubov. Reporter and Russian expert Edward Lucas is not happy. Chernukhins “is not fit and is not the right person to donate to a political party.”

Or what about Alexander Temerko, former minister of Boris Yeltsin, who donated $1.3 million to the Conservative Party? Temerko fled Russia to “Londongrad” to avoid charges of theft, counterfeiting and distortion of the judicial process. Perfect tori material.

Read More:Partygate: Backbench Tory MP hints at leadership challenges

Ukrainian film producer Oleg Sentsov, who was imprisoned in 2014 for terrorism, said: “The UK has to do more to fight Moscow’s dirty money in London because corruption is the cornerstone of Putin’s regime.”

14 ministers of the Boris Johnsons government, including Brandon Lewis and Robert Courts, received thousands of pounds of funding from Russian-related donors.

Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns, close to home, also secured 15,000 from Mr. Temerko.

They will not heed the advice of the Sentsovs.

At least we can still rely on the impartiality of the Westminster Parliamentary Committees, including the ISC.

Ah, no. Some of the Conservative MPs who stole money from Russian sources include senior conservatives Theresa Villiers and Mark Pritchard. Both happened to serve as ISC members by chance.

How Orwell’s confusion.

