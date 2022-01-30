Ukraine demands ‘vigilance and steadfastness’ from the West, along with Russia and Britain, to provide more NATO forces





Kiev urged the West to remain “vigilant and resolute” in talks with Russia on Saturday as US President Joe Biden announced a small deployment of troops to Eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could order an invasion of Ukraine.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that Britain would double NATO’s forces with troops, weapons, warships and jets, warning that the Kremlin had deployed enough troops and equipment at its borders to threaten all of Ukraine.

Western leaders are busy reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to quell the crisis as senior U.S. defense officials call for additional diplomatic efforts to avoid a “horrible” conflict, with Putin promising to impose unprecedented sanctions on Putin. You’re trying to keep the pressure down by swearing. Send his army.

Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on the need to ease tensions, just as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western countries not to instigate a “panic” over a massive Russian military build-up on Friday.

In a phone call that lasted more than an hour, Putin said he had “no plans to attack” the French leader, according to Macron’s aide.

Nevertheless, Biden said he would soon send a small number of US troops to bolster NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe as tensions escalate in Washington.

The United States already has tens of thousands of troops across most of Western Europe.

France said on Saturday it plans to send hundreds of troops to eastern NATO ally Romania as part of a deployment first advertised by President Macron earlier this month.

Meanwhile, with a proposal the UK is due to provide to NATO next week, London could double the number of “defense weapons” currently sent to Estonia with some 1,150 British troops currently in Eastern European countries, Johnson’s office said late Saturday.

“This package will send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will not tolerate their destabilizing activities and will always be with NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility,” he said.

‘Stability is compromised’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleva urged the West to “maintain a vigilant and resolute attitude in contact with the Russian side” in a conversation with French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian on Saturday.

The talks emphasized the need to “restrain from measures that could incite unrest” in Ukrainian society and “damage financial stability” in the former Soviet Union, the Ukrainian statement said.

Le Drian is expected to visit Ukraine on 7-8 February with German Annalena Baerbock as part of diplomacy.

Britain’s Johnson is expected to speak with Putin before heading to the region next week, and Western leaders are urging Putin to step down.

Polish Prime Minister Matteusi Moraviecki is due to meet with the president and prime minister in Kiev on Tuesday.

Since October, Russia has mobilized more than 100,000 combat troops, equipment and reinforcements along the Ukrainian border, and more recently in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

Western officials say Russia is mobilizing more air and maritime assets in the region, creating a complex threat not seen since the Cold War.

Moscow has been demanding broad security guarantees, including never allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

The West has rejected Russia’s key demands, such as preventing new member states from joining the alliance, but has left plenty of room for negotiations with the Kremlin.

Russia’s concerns remain unresolved

To Macron, Putin made it clear that the West’s written response to his request did not live up to expectations.

“The US and NATO response did not take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns, including preventing NATO expansion,” Putin said after the Kremlin read aloud the call.

He added that he ignored the “key question” that Western countries should not enhance security at the expense of others. Russia added that it would “determine further action” after “carefully study” the response.

Russia has also called for the withdrawal of NATO forces deployed to countries in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union that have joined the alliance since the Cold War.

Ukraine has increasingly turned to the West since Moscow in 2014 sparked a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that took control of Crimea and killed more than 13,000 people.

Faced with Russia’s recent reinforcements, some Western allies, led by the United States, have stepped up their arms deliveries to Kiev, which can be used to defend against attacks.

(AFP)

