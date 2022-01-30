US pledges to put Russia on the defensive at UN Security Council





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States worked Sunday to step up diplomatic and financial pressure on Russia over Ukraine, vowing to put Moscow on the defensive at the UN Security Council as Capitol lawmakers said they were close to agreeing on the mother of all sanctions.

The US ambassador to the United Nations has said the Security Council will pressure Russia in a session on Monday to discuss its troop build-up near Ukraine and fears it is planning an invasion.

Our voices are united in calling on Russians to explain themselves, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the United States and fellow council members on ABCs This Week. Came into the room ready to listen to them, but weren’t going to be distracted by their propaganda.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to carry out an attack on democracy, not just one country. It’s a case some foreign policy figures have urged President Joe Biden to make, including on the Security Council.

If Ukraine is attacked by Russia again, of course they won’t stop in Ukraine, Markarova said on CBS Face the Nation.

Any formal action by the Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia’s veto power and its ties to other Council members, including China. But the United States’ referral of Russian troop reinforcements to the United Nations’ most powerful body gives both sides a stage in their fight for world opinion.

Russia’s muster of around 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly loud warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade. Russia demands that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and to withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe East. NATO and the United States call these demands impossible.

Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev on Sunday dismissed Western warnings of an invasion.

Right now they are saying that Russia is threatening Ukraine, it’s completely ridiculous, he said, quoted by state news agency Tass. We don’t want war and we don’t need it at all.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba hit back on Twitter saying: If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want another war, Russia must continue its diplomatic engagement and withdraw its forces. military.

The United States and European countries say a Russian invasion would carry heavy penalties.

On Sunday, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez said that in the event of an attack, lawmakers want Russia to face the mother of all sanctions. This includes actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy and increased lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.

The sanctions under consideration would apparently be much harsher than those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea to Ukraine in 2014. These sanctions have been considered ineffective.

Menendez also raised the prospect of imposing certain punishments preemptively, before any invasion.

There are sanctions that could really take place from the start, because of what Russia has already done cyberattacks on Ukraine, false flag operations, efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally, said the New Jersey Democrat on CNN.

The desire to hit Russia harder financially for its actions against Ukraine has been a rare area of ​​bipartisan agreement in Congress. But Republicans and Democrats are split on the timing of any new sanctions package.

Many GOP members are pushing for the United States to impose tough sanctions immediately instead of waiting for Russia to send new troops to Ukraine. The Biden administration and many Democratic lawmakers argue that imposing sanctions now on Putin would remove any deterrent to invasion.

Sen. James Risch of Idaho, the Republican ranked on the Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN he was more than cautiously optimistic about the ability of Republicans and Democrats to resolve their differences over the timing of penalties.

Russia has long resented NATO granting membership to countries that were once part of the Soviet Union or were within its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.

NATO has already moved closer to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country into it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could not make any contribution to strengthening NATO security. .

Ukraine has sought NATO membership for years, but any prospect of membership seems remote as the country struggles to find political stability and tackle corruption.

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois and a member of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, suggested that Ukraine giving up its NATO aspirations could hasten a diplomatic solution to the current crisis.

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decides that future NATO membership, if any, for Ukraine, and the issue of Russian occupation of Ukraine are two things to put on the table, I think we can move towards a solution to that, Durbin said on NBC.

Ukraine has shown no signs of willingness to make concessions on possible alliance membership. It’s unclear whether Durbins’ suggestion has wider support.

Lavrov also pointed to Russia’s assertion that NATO expansion is a threat, saying the alliance has engaged in offensive actions outside of its member nations.

It’s hard to call it defensive. Remember they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violated the UN Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan, he said.

The United States and NATO have formally rejected Russia’s demands for a halt to NATO expansion, although Washington has outlined areas where talks are possible, raising hopes there could be a way to avoid war.

___

Heintz reported from Moscow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-us-ukraine-nato-a7f028f3b7e97b791a03e2dd31da12c6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos