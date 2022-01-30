USMNT vs. Canada Live: Canada edge USA 2-0 in CONCACAF World Cup qualifier





Jeff Rueter, Athletic Soccer Team

January 30, 2022 at 5:13 p.m. EST

The top two teams from the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers face off this afternoon in Hamilton, Ont., while the United States Men’s National Team was visiting Canada. Canada beat the United States, 2-0, cementing their place at the top of the octagonal CONCACAF rankings.

The United States picked up a solid but unspectacular 1-0 home victory over El Salvador, while Canada overcame some demons from the past with a 2-0 victory over Honduras in San Pedro Sula. Both teams will miss important players: Alphonso Davies is out for Canada this international window with myocarditis, while the USMNT will be without winger Tim Weah due to his sub-standard COVID-19 vaccination status. Canadian immigration.

Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, Sam Stejskal and Joshua Kloke are on the pitch in Hamilton, and we’ll post game updates and highlights here.

Play starts just after 3 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch this and other CONCACAF action today, plus some background reading:

How to watch:

Canada vs United States | 3:05 p.m. ET on Paramount+, Telemundo, NBC Universo | CAN: Sportsnet, One Soccer

Mexico against Costa Rica | 6:00 PM ET on Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, Univision NOW | CAN: OneSoccer

Panama vs Jamaica | 6:05 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NBC Universo | CAN: OneSoccer

Honduras vs. salvador | 7:05 p.m. ET on Paramount+, NBC Universe

Background Reading:

Projected USMNT roster against Canada: Replacement of Tim Weah and ongoing questions to the striker

That game marked a turning point: How Canada’s 2019 victory over the USMNT changed the course of both programs

As Miles Robinsons USMNT stock grows, he’s in no rush to make the leap to Europe

USMNT win over El Salvador highlights growing need for reliable striker as World Cup hopes take shape

(Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

