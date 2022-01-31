UK to impose stronger sanctions on Russia Truss | foreign policy





Foreign Minister Liz Truss said a bill would be introduced this week that would allow the UK to strike with economic sanctions against banks, energy companies and oligarchs near the Kremlin.

The plan was announced hours after Britain said it was willing to deploy more troops to Estonia and other NATO allies in Eastern Europe, in a recent British attempt to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine. .

Truss told the BBC Sunday Morning program, “We will introduce new legislation to help us achieve our goals, including those who are key to the continuation of the Kremlin and the continuation of the Russian regime.”

An invasion of Ukraine would be very costly. And we will target Russian financial institutions, energy companies and oligarchs close to the Kremlin, she added.

Despite the pressures facing Downing Street due to the Partygate scandal, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister are expected to visit Kiev earlier this week. A revised version of the Sue Grace report is expected on Monday.

A foreign ministry source said Britain’s existing sanctions regime allowed Britain to target only those related to Ukraine’s destabilization. The new legislation allows for broader targeting of the strategic interests of the Russian state.

Any bill will have to pass parliament, as some 100,000 troops are gathering in Russia and neighboring Belarus, making what Truss describes as a real threat of an invasion.

The government is accused of allowing Kremlin-related funds to flow easily through the City of London and, in some cases, Russian-related individuals making donations to the ruling party.

Last week, the Center for American Progress, an American think tank close to President Joe Biden, challenged the Kremlin-linked oligarchy given the Russian money and its close ties to the British Conservative Party, the press and the press. warned that this would be the case. Real Estate and Financial Industry.

The think tank has proposed creating a US-British joint working group to elicit strong action from the UK government. When asked about the think tank report, Truss told the BBC: We are doing more. We are introducing new legislation.

Britain, along with the United States, has stepped up its investigation into the Russian threat to Ukraine, while London warned of a possible coup plot a week ago. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reduced the risk, arguing that Kiev has been facing constant military threats from Moscow since 2014.

Russia denies a Russian invasion, but the Kremlin expressed dissatisfaction with the US response to security demands last week. Moscow wants Ukraine never to be allowed to join NATO, and has called for extensive troop withdrawals from former Warsaw Pact countries in Eastern Europe.

On Sunday, it appeared that Britain had offered to double the number of troops in eastern Europe. With 900 leading a multinational combat group in Estonia and 150 leading in Poland, Biden said Washington would not deploy additional troops in the vicinity, perhaps in the thousands, at best. term.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that combat units would not move to Ukraine if Russia invaded.

He later added that he had no plans to deploy NATO combat units in Ukraine. There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly regarded partner like Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/30/liz-truss-says-uk-will-introduce-tougher-sanctions-on-russia-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos