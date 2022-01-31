Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week – US senators





Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (DN.J.) listens to Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) before a confirmation hearing, Washington, DC, U.S., March 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) – U.S. senators are close to reaching an agreement on legislation sanctioning Russia for its actions against Ukraine, including some measures that could take effect before any invasion, two officials said on Sunday. leading senators.

Senators Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and James Risch, his top Republican, hoped to push the bill forward this week.

“I would describe it as if we were on the one-yard line,” Menendez said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” using an American football reference meaning very close to the goal.

There is a strong bipartisan will to support Ukraine and to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine, Menendez said. When asked if an agreement would be reached this week, he replied: “I believe we will get there”.

On Thursday, senior Biden administration officials will hold a classified briefing for all U.S. senators, a Senate aide said. Congressional leaders had requested a briefing on the situation.

Russia has been building up its forces on Ukraine’s borders for months and has demanded that NATO withdraw troops and weapons from Eastern Europe and prevent the former Soviet state from joining the US-led military alliance. United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backs immediate action and has criticized the West for waiting to impose more damaging sanctions.

The Senate bill would target top Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt, as well as provide more US military aid to Ukraine.

Some of the sanctions in the bill could go into effect before any invasion due to what Russia has already done, Menendez said, including cyberattacks on Ukraine, false flag operations and efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally.

More crushing sanctions would follow if Russia invaded, he said, “but lethal aid would travel no matter what.”

There are still points of contention between senators from both parties, including whether to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We’re working on that. I think this will be the last T-crossed, I-dotted before we put them all on the finish line,” Risch said.

Ukraine demands both actions – sanctions now and more after any invasion, Kyiv’s Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Markarova played down simmering tensions revealed on Friday when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused the United States of stoking panic over a possible Russian invasion.

“There is no friction,” she said. “We may have differences of opinion,” but the United States is Ukraine’s strategic partner and friend and relations are at their highest level in decades.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

