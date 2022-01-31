Northern UK outages due to storm Malik now face Storm Corrie | UK weather





Thousands of homes in Scotland and northeast England are still experiencing power outages after Storm Malik struck as northern England prepares for winds of up to 90 miles per hour as Storm Corrie makes landfall.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies electricity to the northeast of England, confirmed Sunday evening that 7,000 homes were still experiencing power outages. The Scottish government expects power outages to some 7,500 homes by the end of Sunday, warning that it will have to wait until Tuesday to restore service.

Those affected are primarily in Northumberland, Durham County, and rural Aberdeenshire.

Paul Glendinning, Director, Northern Powergrid, said: “We have successfully restored supply to more than 60,000 customers, but a relatively small number of customers will experience power outages after Sunday night, given the work to be done and the fact that more gales are expected on Sunday afternoon. will be

A car was crushed by a brick that fell from the Seaton Sluice in Northumberland on Sunday after strong winds from Storm Malik struck northern England. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

Winds of 92 miles per hour were recorded over exposed areas of Stornoway as Storm Cory began to hit England on Sunday night, and strong gusts of wind blew inland. It is expected to move east across Scotland and push across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday. Strong winds are expected until early Monday and could reach the tip of Norfolk where big waves can form and damage can hit the coast. A yellow and yellow weather warning for winds has been in effect for northern Scotland from Sunday to Monday morning. They state: Flying debris has the potential to cause injury or life-threatening.

Two people died from a fallen tree on Saturday as Storm Malik caused widespread chaos and power outages for thousands. A tree fell in Winnothdale near Stoke, killing a 9-year-old boy in hospital and injuring a man. A 60-year-old woman died in a tree fall in Aberdeen after gusts of up to 85 miles per hour were recorded off the coast of nearby Aberdeenshire.

A house in Bensham, Gateshead, whose roof collapsed due to the strong winds of Storm Malik. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

Meteorological Department meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s more powerful than at any other time of the year, and it’s no wonder there have been severe impacts such as power outages and damage to buildings. For some, it is very unfortunate that the situation is worse than that.

Winds of over 100 mph were reported in parts of Scotland on Saturday, but first Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the storm could be more severe. Unfortunately, as Malik sinks, Storm Corrie is about to hit it late. [Sunday] She tweeted that in some parts of Scotland (eg Highlands, Grampian, Tayside) it could be worse than expected.

ScotRail said strong winds from Storm Corrie will cause all service to be withdrawn by 6pm on Sunday and a 40mph speed limit will be enforced nationwide. Damage to overhead power lines from Storm Malik caused rail disruptions across the UK on Sunday morning.

Burkill said: It’s not just the strong winds that are causing the problem, there’s also an ice hazard in some parts of Scotland until early Monday morning. There will be some winter showers. Frozen conditions won’t make them easy as emergency services are going out and utility companies are going to make repairs.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued ice warnings for Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Strathclyde and Fife as temperatures drop after Storm Corrie and snow and untreated surfaces can turn to ice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/30/uk-weather-storm-corrie-to-batter-scotland-and-northern-england

