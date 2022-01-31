Storm Corrie heads to UK with 90mph winds one day after three people killed in Storm Malik





Northern parts of the UK are braced for the second storm in two days after three people were killed in Storm Malik.

Storm Corrie is set to bring very strong wind and unsettled weather from today across Scotland.

The Met Office has put an amber weather warning in place for the east coast of Scotland and north-east England.

The rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England have been under a yellow warning for wind.

The intense area of ​​low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland, and then continue across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday, the Met Office said.

Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas of Scotland, in late Sunday afternoon and into the evening, the forecasters added.

Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph, and the highest winds are expected over the northern half of Scotland and north of the Central Belt they also said.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday.

This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.

With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired a Scottish Government resilience meeting on Saturday after Storm Malik gusts of more than 100 mph were recorded.

She tweeted that Storm Malik had been severe but that Storm Corrie may be more severe for parts of Scotland.

During Storm Malik, a 32-year-old man died on the M74 on Saturday morning after a lorry plowed through the central reservation barrier and collided with a car.

The lorry driver was pronounced dead at the scene, near junction 10 and 11, after the emergency services were called at around 7.50am.

A nine-year-old boy in Winnothdale in Staffordshire and a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen died after being hit by falling trees.

Police in Staffordshire said the boy and a man were taken to hospital after officers were called at 1pm on Saturday.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away, the force said.

The boys family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

In Aberdeen, Police Scotland said emergency services were called to Deveron Road at around 10.30pm to reports of the sudden death of the 60-year-old woman.

Meanwhile in Yorkshire, a man sustained cuts and bruises from a van crushed by a tree that fell in strong winds.

Thousands of homes could be still without electricity after the storms.

Northern Powergrid, a supplier to almost 4 million homes in the north-east of England and Yorkshire, said that as of 10pm on Saturday about 20,000 households were without power, mostly in Northumberland and County Durham.

Storm Malik also disrupted road and rail routes. Services on Northern, Scot Rail, and the LNER East Coast Main Line routes were affected.

Denmark was also badly affected by Storm Malik, which was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

The storm started to take hold in Denmark from 3pm on Saturday, and its impact saw trains and ferries canceled, bridges closed, and vulnerable people evacuated.

