US officials travel to Venezuela for talks with Russia-aligned Maduro government





The trip is the highest-level American visit to the socialist state in years and comes as the United States seeks to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Venezuela, the Kremlins’ most important ally in South America, was a major crude supplier to the United States before exports were hampered by domestic mismanagement and crippling sanctions from Washington.

In recent weeks, former US lawmakers have pushed for the United States to ban Russian oil and gas exports while lifting restrictions on Venezuela, home to the world’s largest oil reserves.

The story continues under the ad

The American delegation included Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostage affairs; Juan Gonzalez, National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs; and Jimmy Story, the US ambassador to Venezuela, said a person familiar with the visit.

The trip comes just days after Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone about strengthening the partnership between their countries.

The State Department and the White House declined to comment.

During the trip, U.S. officials are also trying to secure the release of six former executives of Houston-based Citgo Petroleum Corp., an oil refiner formerly controlled by the Maduro government, according to a person close to the visit. is expressed on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomatic meetings. The Citgo 6 were arrested while on a business trip to Caracas in November 2017 and charged with money laundering, embezzlement, racketeering and participating in organized crime. They denied the allegations.

The story continues under the ad

US officials are also seeking to negotiate the release of two former Green Berets accused of plotting to oust Maduro, as well as a former Marine arrested while traveling along Venezuela’s Caribbean coast.

The United States and Venezuela severed diplomatic ties in 2019 after the US government recognized Juan Guaid as the country’s legitimate president, accusing Maduro of being re-elected by fraud. In an attempt to force Maduro out of power, the Trump administration blocked all US revenue from Venezuela’s national oil company.

Biden administration officials have been considering how to react to penalize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine without further increasing the cost of oil and gasoline at the pumps.

The story continues under the ad

In recent weeks, some U.S. investors have called on the administration to lift sanctions on Venezuela so it can send more crude oil to market, The Wall Street Journal reported. Chevron also lobbied the administration to change its license to accept and trade petroleum in Venezuela.

But some Republicans, like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) have strongly criticized U.S. officials’ decision to visit Venezuela, a trip that was first reported by The New York Times. A decision to re-engage with Venezuela could come at a political cost for the Biden administration and Democrats, particularly in Florida.

Joe Biden using #Russia as an excuse to do the deal they always wanted to do with the #MaduroRegime anyway, Rubio tweeted on Sunday. Rather than produce more American oil, he wants to replace the oil we buy from one murderous dictator with oil from another murderous dictator.

The story continues under the ad

Geoff Ramsey, Venezuela director in the Washington office for Latin America, said the US trip to Caracas comes as Venezuelan opposition negotiators have been pushing the Biden administration for carrots that could bring Maduro back to the talks in Mexico, which were suspended in October. .

There seems to be potential for things to change, I think the question is what the United States is going to get in return, Ramsey said. It’s highly unlikely that senior Biden officials would travel to Caracas and meet Maduro and be able to sell a major policy shift like this if they were to return home empty-handed.

US officials have signaled that the Biden administration will continue to recognize Guaid as Venezuela’s rightful leader. But in an interview with Americas Quarterly this week, Gonzalez said the administration was focused on negotiations rather than overthrowing Maduro.

The story continues under the ad

While previous administrations’ theory of change was based on regime collapse, ours is that only negotiation will lead to concrete and lasting change in Venezuela towards a democratic order, he said.

Opposition leaders contacted by The Washington Post said they were unaware of the visit by US delegations, although some of them had been in talks to ease the sanctions.

It is unclear whether Saturday’s talks with Maduro officials will lead to a change in policy. But even if the United States were to ease oil sanctions, Venezuelan production would do little to fill the void left by Russian oil in the world market, said Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at the ‘Rice University.

The story continues under the ad

While Venezuela has recently increased its oil production slightly, it produces only about 10% of what Russia exported, according to Monaldi. In the short term, Venezuela is irrelevant, he said.

But if the United States stops importing oil from Russia, Venezuelan crude could help fill the void, he said. When Venezuelan oil was subject to a US ban, Russian exports took over most Venezuelan markets in the United States.

If Venezuelan oil can come back to serve that market, that would be really good for those refiners and could ease their troubles, Monaldi said. That said, will it significantly reduce what Americans pay at the pump? I doubt.

Schmidt reported from Bogotá, Colombia. Ana Vanessa Herrero in Caracas, Venezuela, and Anthony Faiola in Miami contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/06/venezuela-american-officials-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos