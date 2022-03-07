Moral abdication of Israel, Russia and the United States





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps take part in military drills near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, December 22, 2021. Photo: hosepahnews/Shutterstock handout

As Vladimir Putin’s barbaric assault on Ukraine unfolds, the public conversation about Israel’s response has become predictable. On the one hand are realpolitik advocates, including many Israelis, who see the need for coordination with Russia in Israel’s fight against terrorism on its northern border. On the other side is a small group of moralists, myself included, who view Mr. Putin’s actions as the ultimate threat to freedom and who urge Israel to join the rest of the civilized world in standing up unequivocally against him.

Israeli leaders have charted a cautious path between the two. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Mr Putin in the Kremlin over the weekend and spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. Last week, the Israeli government refused to join 81 other countries in co-sponsoring a United Nations Security Council resolution against the Russian invasion. The Israeli government has repeatedly refused Mr. Zelensky’s requests for military aid. But Israel sent significant humanitarian aid and condemned the Russian invasion in the General Assembly.

Every country that values ​​democracy and human rights must stand in solidarity against Mr. Putin’s actions. Yet when former US Secretary of Defense William Cohen tells a reporter that he is deeply disappointed in Israel and demands that we choose between Russia and the United States, it is clear that an important point has been forgotten: it is the lack of moral clarity in the Americas that has forced Israel to become so dependent on Mr. Putin.

How did it happen? The first major development was President Obama’s disastrous response to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his own people. In 2012, Mr. Obama declared that chemical weapons were a red line in the Syrian conflict, the factor that would lead him to use military force against Mr. Assad. In 2013, there were reports of a devastating chemical weapons attack in the rebel-controlled suburbs of Damascus. Hundreds of civilians were killed. Yet the Obama administration delayed action and the momentum for military intervention waned, resulting in a massive humanitarian crisis.

Mr Putin saw the US withdrawal in Syria as a sign of weakness and used the opportunity to push ahead with his plan to renew Russia’s great power status. In 2014 he invaded Crimea. In 2015, he established a military base in Khmeimim, Syria, and launched airstrikes in support of Mr. Assad’s forces there. Both maneuvers provided him with an opportunity to test his military strength. Its presence in Syria further ensured that the keys to Syrian airspace would remain in its hands.

The next development in the abdication of US moral leadership was the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal neglected to require Iran to respect human rights and end its support for global terrorism in exchange for billions of dollars in cash. A significant portion of these funds went to Hezbollah, which in turn managed to transform itself from a partisan group into an army, building bases in Syria and continuing operations there and in Lebanon.

Israel had no choice but to strike a strategic deal with Russia to fight Iran and its proxies. In protecting itself from terrorist aggression, Israel must take into account Russia’s presence in Syria and obtain Mr. Putin’s agreement for airstrikes against targets there. This arrangement, which began under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, makes Israel dependent on Russia’s goodwill even now, during Mr. Putin’s worst assaults to date.

Worse, an impending nuclear deal with Iran will give the regime even more money unrelated to its behavior. As a result, Israel will become even more dependent on Russia.

Israel would not have had to choose between its principles and its survival had it not been for the lack of moral clarity in Europe and the United States. The same free world that is now in solidarity against a dictator is about to sign on to this very dictatorial deal. it would give hundreds of billions of dollars to another corrupt and oppressive regime that has sworn to destroy Israel.

It is not too late to change this state of affairs. One option is to present the latest Iranian nuclear deal and instead impress on the theocrats in Tehran that their aggressions will not be tolerated, let alone rewarded. If a deal is inevitable, an alternative is to tie financial support to Iran to the latter’s demonstrable commitment to protecting human rights at home and ceasing its incitement to terrorism abroad. This simple solution, which the Obama and Biden administrations have so far refused to accept, would not only reflect moral clarity, it would undermine Mr. Putin’s growing power on the world stage.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a test for the free world, which is why my government’s reluctance to forcefully oppose them is disappointing. Yet the reality of Israel’s dependence on Russia again shows that if the United States is to lead the free world in the face of tyranny, its actions in the face of tyrants must be clear and consistent.

Mr Sharansky is a former Soviet dissident, Israeli government minister and author of The Case for Democracy. He is Chairman of the International Supervisory Board of the Kyivs Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

Journal Editorial Report: The best of the week from Adam O’Neal, Mary O’Grady, Joe Sternberg and Dan Henninger. Images: AFP/Getty Images Composition: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the March 7, 2022 print edition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/israel-russia-us-moral-abdication-nuclear-deal-jcpoa-ukraine-war-iran-weapons-aid-syria-chemical-11646592652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos