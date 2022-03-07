Boris Johnson’s latest news: Britain on the brink of a dystopian economic collapse





Dominic Raab dismisses fears that Putin will use nuclear weapons rhetorically.

The former foreign secretary said Britain risks a dystopian economic collapse if it imposes sanctions on Russian gas.

The Independent reported last week that Britain could move this week to tighten sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry in an effort to isolate the Putin regime globally.

Sir Alan Duncan told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: There is an auction of fury over everything that has to do with Russia, which we all fully understand.

So they ban this, ban that, ban everything, but eventually we will ban our own supply.

Of course, we want to put Russia at a disadvantage as an essential tool of war. But we don’t want to put ourselves at a disadvantage for some sort of dystopian economic collapse. We are on the edge.

For example, Gazprom’s subsidiaries, which are now essential for the smooth flow of gas, have unapproved subsidiaries that are not established in Russia and are incorporated in the UK as an example.

Key PointsUK Puts $100 Million Into Ukraine’s EconomyUK Intel Says Russia Has Made Minimal Progress in the UKBoris Johnson has presented a six-item plan to support Ukraine. 1646646028 Putin’s victory in Ukraine was no longer inevitable as the invasion did not proceed smoothly, the commander-in-chief of the British forces said.

Russia’s lead force is declining and a victory in Ukraine is no longer inevitable, the British Chief of Staff said.

Defense Chief of Staff Tony Radakin said the invasion of Ukraine was not going smoothly.

When asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning program if Russia’s takeover of Ukraine was inevitable, Sir Tony said:

My colleague Chiara Giordano reports:

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 09:40

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 09:24

1646644549 cleverly defends the position of media mogul Sir Lebedevs in the Senate

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley defended the position of media mogul Sir Lebedev in the Senate.

He was a British dual citizen, businessman and capable businessman, Cleverly told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

(dad)

I think we should be a little careful, suggesting or implying that it is somewhat inappropriate for everyone from Russia to set foot in public life.

Sir Lebedev spoke only once in Parliament and never voted in Parliament, but Cleverly said: Rather, if he does not vote for British law, he is confronting this accusation of distorting British politics.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 09:15

1646643341 Russia’s third truce proposal is incredibly cynical

European Minister James Cleverley has condemned Russia’s offer of a third ceasefire and a safe passage of escaping civilians for being incredibly cynical.

This comes shortly after two armistice agreements between Russia and Ukraine collapsed over the weekend due to increased violence and shelling.

However, according to evacuation routes published by Russian RIA Novosti news agency, civilians can only evacuate in Russia and Belarus.

(AFP via Getty Images)

He told BBC Breakfast: It seems incredibly cynical. There is an opinion that President Vladimir Putin believed that Ukrainians wanted to get closer to Russia and the aspiration to become more Russian was widespread. I think it’s turned out to be completely nonsense by the circumstances we’re seeing.

It is nonsense to provide an escape route to the arms of the country that is currently destroying you.

He added that ultimately the most humanitarian thing the Russians can do is put an end to this completely illegal and completely unjust invasion of Ukraine.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:55

1646642803James Cleverly in an interview about a Ukrainian visa after issuing about 50

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley has acknowledged that only a small number of those who had come to Britain to escape the brutal Russian invasion, but so far argued that the process had only just begun.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:46

1646642389 Gordon Brown warns Putin on penalty at end of Ukrainian war

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has urged the Kremlin to undergo a Nuremberg trial.

Setting up prosecutors in The Hague will close the case, he told GMB.

Then they will demand the arrest of Putin and his colleagues. If we can catch them it will eventually lead to trial.

(dad)

He added: We must send a message to morale the people of Ukraine who are taking action (Russian leadership), but they will also know that they will be punished when this war is over.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:39

1646641922 Tudgedhat admits that the Ukrainian refugee visa scheme has ‘definitely been unsuccessful.

The number of visas issued to Ukrainian refugees under the British government’s plan has certainly been unsuccessful, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee said.

Tom Tugendhat MP asked the Conservatives by the LBC. The Ministry of Home Affairs has so far failed to issue 50 Ukrainian refugee visas.

Refugees wait for a bus to Poland across the Ukrainian border.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Well, it’s definitely not a success, right? Tugendhat said.

What we need to do is ensure that the Department of Home Affairs provides what they absolutely need and has access to assistance to those who need it most.

Ukrainian refugees sit in a banquet hall converted into a temporary refugee shelter in Suceava, Romania.

(AP)

The British are very tolerant. You and I both know.

This is not some kind of illegal scam. These are clearly people fleeing for their lives and we absolutely must be there to support them.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:32

1646641597Watch: Kay Burley clashes with James Cleverly over the number of Ukrainian refugees held by the British.

Kay Burley and James Cleverly clash over number of Ukrainian refugees abducted by UK

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:26

1646641048 Shadow Minister of Labor “I want to know where the treasures of the Russian tycoons are buried”

The Shadow Business Secretary has asked the government to shorten the period in which foreign-owned UK properties must be registered.

Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC Radio 4s Today Programme: I want to know where the treasure is buried. It’s not just about oligarchy, it’s about money launderers. This is a story about tax evasion. I want to know where the money is.

I think the rationality of this period will give us a chance.

Entrance to Beechwood House in London, owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov

(Reuters)

He stressed that concerns over privacy, tax evasion, money laundering and hidden assets can no longer be ignored as the UK not only promotes crime but poses a threat to national security.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:17

1646640136 Putin’s Criticism of British Sanctions Badges of Honor, Clever Words

The foreign minister was challenged by Britain’s approach to sanctions against Russia after Labor said Labor had given the oligarchs a card to get out of London.

James Cleverly told Sky News that the government is working with the opposition to quickly track economic crime bills through the commons.

He said: The ultimate goal is to ensure that the sanctions we are already implementing are incredibly effective and have a real impact on the Russian oligarchy and indeed on the Russian economy. We welcome you. inter-party support in it.

Responding to criticism of the number of individual oligarchs subject to sanctions, Cleverly said: To raise funds in the London market.

So it is a token of our honor that President Vladimir Putin has pointed us to criticism.

Emily Atkinson7 March 2022 08:02

