How the US rushed to arm Ukraine against Russia





We have all been extremely impressed with the efficiency with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have used the equipment we provided them, said Laura Cooper, the Pentagon’s senior Russian policy official. Kremlin observers were also surprised by this and how they slowed the Russian advance and performed extremely well on the battlefield.

Even the elements sided with the Ukrainian army at the start of the wars. Bad weather in northern Ukraine has grounded some Russian attack planes and helicopters, a senior Pentagon official said. Many Russian vehicles that left main roads to avoid the stranded convoy got stuck in mud, making them more vulnerable to attack, officials said.

Russo-Ukrainian War: Essential Things to KnowMap 1 of 3

Demonstrations in Russia. Amid anti-war rallies across Russia, police said more than 3,000 people were arrested on Sunday, the highest national total in a single day of protest in recent memory. An activist group that tracks arrests reported detentions in 49 different Russian cities.

But American intelligence also has its limits. Mr Bidens ground rules prohibit flying surveillance planes over Ukraine, so they must look over the border, just as surveillance is often conducted over North Korea . New small satellites are expected to provide images similar to those provided by commercial companies like Maxar and Planet Labs.

A war in cyberspace that has only just begun

One of the odd features of the conflict so far is that it runs the gamut of ancient and modern warfare. Trenches dug by Ukrainian soldiers to the south and east look like scenes from 1914. Russian tanks rolling through cities evoke Budapest in 1956. But today’s battle that most strategists hoped to mark first days of war on computer power grids and power grids and the communication systems they control have only just begun.

US officials say this is in part due to extensive work done to bolster Ukraine’s networks after Russian attacks on its power grid in 2015 and 2016. But experts say that can’t explain everything. Maybe the Russians didn’t try very hard initially or they are keeping their assets in reserve. Perhaps a US-led counteroffensive part of what General Paul M. Nakasone, head of Cyber ​​Command and the National Security Agency, calls a doctrine of persistent engagement in the global networks explains at least part of the absence.

Government officials are understandably tight-lipped, saying ongoing cyber operations, which have been moved in recent days from an operations center in Kyiv to one outside the country, are among the most classified elements of the conflict. But it is clear that the cyber mission teams tracked some familiar targets, including the activities of the GRU, Russian military intelligence operations, in an attempt to neutralize their activity. Microsoft has helped, producing patches within hours to kill malware it detects in unclassified systems.

This is all new territory when it comes to whether the United States is a co-combatant. According to the American interpretation of the laws of cyberconflict, the United States can temporarily interrupt Russian capability without carrying out an act of war; permanent disability is more problematic. But as experts acknowledge, when a Russian system fails, Russian units don’t know if it’s temporary or permanent, or even if the United States is responsible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/06/us/politics/us-ukraine-weapons.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos