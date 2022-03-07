UK’s new laws in April including car tax, wages and divorce





When the new law goes into effect in April, it will change areas in the UK such as divorce proceedings, paying taxes and getting money from the government.

Why Drivers Could Pay Higher Car Taxes in 2022

Starting next month, a series of new laws will be introduced that will affect the daily lives of millions.

New rules and regulations, introduced in early April, cover areas such as divorce proceedings, paying taxes and receiving funds from the government.

Some of them are specific to businesses, but some can also affect ordinary people.

WalesOnline reports on some key actions people don’t know about.

Changes will take effect from next month (stock image)(

video:

Corbis via Getty Images) VED rates have increased, leading to an increase in vehicle tax from April 2022.

From April 2022, the vehicle excise tax (also known as automobile tax) will increase from April 2022, as measured by the retail price index of inflation.

However, how much the cost will increase will depend on the vehicle’s emissions.

For example, if a car emits no CO2, the car tax remains zero.

If a car’s CO2 emissions are between 1 and 50 grams per km, the standard rate for automobile tax increases from 155 to 165, but the first year rate is still 10.

Automobile tax increase will be introduced in April (stock image)(

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How much you pay also depends on how often you want to pay. There is an additional charge of 5% if you pay monthly or every 6 months.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) runs monthly computer tests to see if car owners registered in the UK have paid their taxes.

New regulations on traders and carriers transporting goods from the EU to the UK came into force on 1 January 2022.

There is still time to take action and keep your business running.

A lot of support is available and governments are ready to help navigate these new changes.

Visit GOV.UK/Brexit today and get ready for the new rules.

If the system flags a non-taxable vehicle that is not declared as SORN (not on the road), the DVLA will fine the owner 80. 50% discount applies if you pay within 28 days.

The new divorce law will be enforced from April 6, 2022

From April 6, this year, amendments to the law on divorce will come into effect.

The changes are part of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020, which aims to reduce the likelihood of conflict between couples getting divorced by:

Removed the ability to charge a spouse for the conduct of a spouse that allows a couple to end their marriage jointly

The law also introduces a period of at least 20 weeks between the commencement of the proceedings and the application for a conditional order.

Law changes aim to reduce the likelihood of conflict between divorced couples (stock image)(

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This provides couples with meaningful reflection and opportunities for reflection.

When divorce is inevitable, the couple can cooperate and plan for the future. In addition, divorce can no longer be contested except for limited reasons, including in jurisdiction.

As of March 31, 2022, due to new changes, the online service is currently unavailable. More information on this can be found on the government website.

HMRC will stop paying for post office card accounts after April 5, 2022.

About 7,500 customers still need to switch to avoid missing important payments as the HMRC will stop paying to their post office card accounts after April 5, 2022. This means that the customer must inform HMRC of the new account details.

Customers may receive benefits into their bank, building association or credit union account. If you already have an alternate account, you can contact HMRC today to update your details.

10 Easy Ways to Cut Auto Insurance Bills & Estimates – Experts Reveal Top Secrets Includes stronger penalties for learners who fail the driving test

If a customer misses the April 5 deadline, payment will be suspended until the customer informs HMRC of their new account details.

Customers can also use the Money Helper website, which provides information and advice on how to choose the right checking account and how to open an account.

Employers must increase the wages paid to some workers.

A change in the minimum wage is in the pipeline. The Low Wage Commission has recommended the UK government a minimum wage and a living wage for 2022.

The UK government has accepted these recommendations, and from 1 April 2022 it will become law for employers to pay more than the new rates to their employees. From April 2022, the new living wage and minimum wage rates are available at gov.uk.

New tax on plastic packaging

A new “plastic packaging tax” will take effect from April 2022 and will apply to all plastic packaging manufactured in the UK or imported into the UK, containing no more than 30% recycled plastic.

The government has defined plastic packaging as packaging that is primarily plastic by weight, and the new tax does not apply to plastic packaging or packaging containing more than 30% recycled plastic.

Rishi Sunak will introduce a new tax on plastic packaging (

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

Imported plastic packaging is taxed whether the packaging is unfilled or filled.

The government says the new tax aims to provide clear economic incentives for businesses to use recycled plastics to make plastic packaging, and it should increase the level of recycling and collection of plastic waste, significantly reducing what goes to landfills.

The new law will take effect from 1 April. Accounting firm Harold Duckworth reports the tax rate is 200 per metric ton of plastic packaging.

Changes in corporate tax

Companies and unincorporated associations that pay corporate tax will be affected by the changes effective April 1, 2022.

HM Revenue and Customs sets a base rate of 19% for corporate tax on all non-boundary revenue for fiscal years beginning on April 1, 2022, and 25% on revenues over 250,000, effective April 1, 2023. raise with . .

A small profit rate (SPR) will also be introduced this time, allowing companies to continue to pay 19% corporate tax on profits of less than 50,000 won.

Households urged to prepare 150 congressional tax returns

Families across the UK are being urged to set up direct debit with local councils to get a parliamentary tax refund that helps millions of households manage their living expenses.

People who pay Congress tax by direct debit will see the cash go directly into their bank accounts starting in April.

People who do not pay by direct debit will be contacted by City Council to request a claim.

About 20 million households in Congressional tax bands A through D, including 95% of rental properties, will receive 3 billion non-refundable Congressional tax refunds.

People get their city council tax refund (

video:

Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It is part of a package of government actions to help families with rising energy costs.

An additional $144 million would be provided to the City Council to provide voluntary assistance to vulnerable households ineligible for 150 Council tax refunds.

This includes low-income groups in Congressional tax bands E through H.

According to Leveling Minister Michael Gove, “I understand the pressures many families are facing as global inflation levels rise as we emerge from the pandemic.

“The aid we have introduced will help millions of people, especially the low-income and the most vulnerable.

“We continue to support the British people and urge everyone who deserves to claim this refund to do so.”

fuel change

Red diesel and rebate biofuels will be illegal starting April 1, which primarily affects users of off-road vehicles such as bulldozers and cranes.

Changes are being made to help the UK meet its 2050 climate commitments.

