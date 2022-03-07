Commenting on WNBA star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US stands ready to provide “all possible assistance” to detained citizens





Reacting to the detention in Russia of WNBA star Brittney Griner, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States would “provide all possible assistance” to citizens detained in foreign countries.

“There’s not much I can say given privacy considerations at this point,” Blinken said of Griner. “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we are of course ready to provide any assistance possible, including in Russia.”

“We have an embassy team working on the cases of other Americans detained in Russia,” he added. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that their rights are defended and respected.”

Blinken made the remarks during a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Griner is being held in Russia after customs officials said they found hash oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow in February.

Like many WNBA players, Griner has long played overseas during the winter months, most recently in Russia.

The State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia on Jan. 23 that warned Americans against travel to Russia due to the “potential for harassment of U.S. citizens, limited capacity of ‘Embassy to Assist U.S. Citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and Related Entry Restrictions, Terrorism, Harassment by Russian Government Security Officials, and Arbitrary Enforcement of Local Laws.

Another “do not travel” advisory was issued on Saturday, nine days after Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine.

Griner, 31, played nine seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, which lost in October’s WNBA Finals to Chicago Sky. She won a championship with the Mercury in 2014 and gold medals with the United States at the Olympic Games in 2016 and 2021.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

