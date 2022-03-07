Blinken says US will help Americans detained in RussiaExBulletin





The case of WNBA star Brittney Griner is one of three high-profile US detentions in Russia. Eric Gay/AP .

. Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was working to free Americans detained in Russia, and he urged other Americans in Russia to leave the country.

He did not mention WNBA star Brittney Griner by name, but did refer to her detention. Griner, who plays for both the Phoenix Mercury and Russian basketball club UMMC Ekaterinburg, was arrested at a Moscow region airport for allegedly carrying drugs.

The WNBA and the Mercury acknowledged the detention on Saturday, but it’s unclear when she was arrested.

“There is not much I can say given privacy considerations at this stage,” Blinken said Sunday alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau. “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we are of course ready to provide any assistance possible, including in Russia.”

The State Department’s consular service will visit detained Americans, help them obtain legal representation, and ensure prisoners receive proper medical care, but it cannot provide its own legal assistance or assert the innocence of the American in court.

Blinken noted two other Americans detained in Russia: former Marines Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed. Whelan was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. Reed was convicted in 2020 of intentionally endangering the lives of police officers and sentenced to nine years in prison. Reed said he was drunk the night of the event and doesn’t remember it. Reed lost an appeal in June 2021 and his sentence was upheld.

Both men said they were innocent. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said President Biden raised the two men’s cases with President Vladimir Putin when the two men met in person last year. Blinken said on Sunday that the two men were “unjustly detained”.

The Mercury, Griner’s U.S. team, said in a statement on Saturday that it was “aware of and closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We hear in ongoing contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and the NBA.”

Griner is one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. She is listed as a 6-9 center and has 12 of 15 dunks recorded during the regular season in league history. Griner won the 2014 WNBA championship with Phoenix and a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Blinken said Sunday that the United States was urging Americans to leave Russia, but was not closing its embassy in Moscow.

“At times like these, it’s important that we maintain our diplomatic contacts, that we maintain diplomatic support, especially the support that we can provide to Americans who may need it,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/03/07/1084870347/blinken-says-u-s-working-to-release-americans-detained-in-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos