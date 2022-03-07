France condemns Britain’s lack of humanity on Ukrainian refugees | Ukraine





Interior Minister Frances has accused the British government of being inhumane in helping Ukrainian refugees who are waiting in Calais to get permission to reunite with their families in Britain to escape a Russian invasion.

According to French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin, 400 Ukrainian refugees have crossed the Calais border in recent days, but 150 of them have been instructed to leave for visas at the British consulate in Paris or Brussels.

In a letter to British Interior Minister Pretty Patel, Darmanin urged the British government to provide adequate consular services to Calais, saying that the response so far has been completely inadequate and often shows a lack of humanity for refugees in need. added. .

In a letter read by Agence France-Press, Darmanin wrote: During this crisis, consular representatives should be able to immediately issue visas for family reunions in Calais, exceptionally and during this crisis.

But Patel insisted that people are not coming back. The Interior Minister said: I will correct what the French government said. The British government turns no one’s back or no one at all.

Patel said the UK is doing everything possible to accelerate efforts to grant visas to Ukrainian refugees, as only about 50 visas were found to have been approved under the Ukrainian Family Plan by 10am on Sunday, Patel said. The government said a total of 5,535 online applications had been completed and submitted online, and 2,368 had booked visa appointments to submit their applications and biometrics. The Interior Ministry said another 11,750 people started but did not complete their online application.

When asked if it was acceptable that only 1% of submitted applications were approved within the first 48 hours of the visa plan, Patel said: .

She added: I have a staff in Calais to support Ukrainian families who have left Ukraine to come to England. It is also incorrect and incorrect to say that there is no on-site support. we are.

British Home Secretary Pretty Patel speaks to the press outside the Ukrainian embassy in London. Photo: Mogyui/PA

A visa extension plan has been launched by the government to allow more Ukrainians to join their British relatives, but plans for a humanitarian refugee initiative to help people with no family ties in the UK have yet to be announced.

Darmanin’s letter to Patel comes months after new tensions between the two countries escalated after the drowned 27 people who tried to cross the strait in a small boat in November.

Darmanin tells Patel that our shores have been the scene of too many human tragedies. It hints at the danger that Ukrainians may try to cross the sea in secret if they do not get a visa.

Don’t add the Ukrainian family, he said. Darmanin said in an interview with French radio that the British had contacted Patel on two occasions asking them to set up a consulate in Calais. nearest neighbor France.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the government is not ready to open the door because it could hurt genuine refugees by weakening public support for helping the Ukrainian people.

Raab told the BBC Sunday Morning show: He said up to 200,000 Ukrainians with family ties to the UK can apply for a visa, and a second route has not yet been opened, but will allow businesses, charities and individuals to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

Immigration lawyers in the UK have sent a letter to the government, requesting that it accelerate the launch of a humanitarian pathway for refugees and lift visa requirements for all Ukrainians seeking to come to the UK.

The Immigration Law Practitioners Association writes that current policies are fragmented and create confusion, uncertainty, additional pain and obstacles to accessing safety for an already vulnerable group of people in the UK.

It is said that there were many difficulties in the process of applying for a family visa. One applicant said that his family had been asked to mail their application documents to Budapest, while another told The Guardian that they were having trouble uploading the documents to their website. The office is only open between Monday and Thursday.

