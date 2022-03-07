US Secretary of State Responds to Russia’s Detention of Brittney Griner





A day after Russia revealed it had detained seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner on drug charges, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked what the Biden administration was planning to do about it. to help.

Blinken, speaking Sunday from Moldova, was hesitant to comment specifically on Griner, citing confidentiality considerations. Responding generally, Blinken told reporters: Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, of course we stand ready to provide whatever assistance we can, and that includes in Russia.

Griner was arrested at an airport near Moscow last month after Russian authorities searched her luggage and reportedly found vaping cartridges containing hash oil. Russia’s Federal Customs Service released a statement on Saturday saying it had opened a criminal investigation into the large-scale transportation of drugs, which in Russia can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The timing of Griners’ detention raises fears that his fate could be entangled in the confrontation between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine. A former senior Pentagon official told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that she fears Russia is viewing Griner as a high-level hostage who could serve as valuable bargaining chips.

If so, freeing Griner quickly might prove difficult. William Partlett, an associate professor at Melbourne Law School and an expert on Russian politics, told Yahoo Sports that diminishing ties and trust between the United States and Russia is an obstacle, as is the possibility that Russia can demand more than the United States is prepared to do. to offer.

Maybe the US has someone in custody they could trade? said Partlet. But sanctions and aid to Ukraine will not be reduced to get it out.

It is unclear exactly how long Griner was detained because Russian authorities did not say when in February she was detained. At the time of her arrest, Griner had just flown from New York to Russia, where the two-time Olympic gold medalist is playing for European basketball powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening, Griners’ wife thanked everyone who reached out with prayers and support. Cherelle Griner said she loved Brittney dearly and called it one of the weakest times of her life.

I understand many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details, Cherelle Griner wrote. Please respect our privacy as we continue to work to get my wife home safely.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury is currently being held in Russia. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Griner is not the first US citizen detained by Russia as tensions between the two nations have escalated. So far, the United States has been unable to negotiate the release of two former US Marines whom Russia has imprisoned.

Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison in 2020 after he allegedly had a run-in with Russian police. Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison in 2020 for alleged espionage.

On Sunday, when answering the question about Griner, Blinken brought up Whelan and Reed, and described them as unjustly detained. Blinken concluded, We have an embassy team working on the cases of other Americans who are detained in Russia. We were doing everything we could to ensure that their rights were supported and respected.

LGBTQ groups have expressed particular concern over Griner’s treatment given that she is an openly gay woman detained in a country that has a history of restricting LGBTQ rights. Athlete Ally, an organization that champions LGBTQ rights in sport, tweeted Sunday, Thinking of the countless times @brittneygriner has spoken out for LGBTQ+ equality. We all need to speak up for her now and ask that she be released safely to her family.

