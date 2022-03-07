Danny Noppert Defeats Michael Smith to Win UK Open Title in Thrilling Final | dart news





Scotland’s two-time World Championship winner Peter Wright became the new world number one with the end of Welshman Gerwyn Price’s reign after a 10-7 loss to Michael Smith in the quarterfinals.

Danny Noppert defeats Michael Smith in the final to lift the UK Open trophy.

Danny Noppert won her first broadcast title by defeating Michael Smith 11-10 in the dramatic Cazoo UK Open final at Butlin’s Minehead Resort on Sunday night.

Smith was gearing up to claim the biggest title of his career when he climbed 10-9 in the final, beating former world No. 1 Gerwyn Price and young player Keane Barry. tournament.

The second to last leg saw Smith miss a dart from the bullseye for 124 checkout and Noppert fixed a decisive double four to throw. Then he fired 180 on his way to a break of 13 darts to win the title.

Michael Smith has lost eight consecutive matches in broadcast finals over the past four years (pic: Lawrence Lustig, PDC)

Norpert, who previously defeated Damon Heta and William O’Connor in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, said:

“I can’t believe it. I said before that I wanted to lift a trophy, but I never thought it would be in a big tournament like the UK Open.

“It was a tough match at the end of a long day. We both wanted to lift this trophy too much and neither of us played as much as we could.

“I think I can now make great strides in my career.”

The Dutchman, who became a father for the first time in February, was placed 12th in the PDC Medal of Merit with a prize money of £100,000.

Meanwhile, Smith was discouraged after losing eight consecutive matches in the finals that aired for four years. The two-time World Championship runner-up hit nine at-bats on Saturday and had a perfect weekend in Somerset.

“I tried too hard to win fair play for Danny,” Smith said. “Another final defeat. It is very difficult to accept.

“I can only blame myself. My doubles were terrible and my goals were bad.”

Peter Wright is the new world number one after a quarter-final loss to Gerwyn Price (image credit: Steven Pasteon/PDC)

Despite the defeat, Smith moved up to fourth place in the PDC Order of Merit. Meanwhile, Smith finished the Welsh world number one spot in the quarter-finals against Price, with Scottish World Championship winner Peter Wright taking first place.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Grab a tissue because this will make you tear up! One of the most moving moments in darts history featuring Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting.

Grab a tissue because this will make you tear up! One of the most moving moments in darts history featuring Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Stephen Bunting.

2022 Khaju UK Open

Sunday 6 March – Day 3 Result

quarterfinal

Keen Barry 10-4 James Wade

William O’Connor 10-9 Sebastian Bialecki

Danny Noppert 10-5 Damon Heta

Michael Smith 10-7 Gerwin Price

semifinal

Michael Smith 11-6 Keen Barry

Danny Norpert 11-9 William O’Connor

critical

Danny Norpert 11-10 Michael Smith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/darts/news/12288/12559721/danny-noppert-beats-michael-smith-to-claim-uk-open-title-in-thrilling-final-leg-finish

