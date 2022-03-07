How a US Open champion was crowned on Sunday (at Bay Hill!)





By: Michael Bamberger March 6, 2022

Scottie Scheffler won Sunday at Bay Hill on a setup that didn’t suffer from fools.



ORLANDO There is water on one side and rough on the other and the very dry fairways are firmer than the roof of your courtesy car and about as wide. The sun is out, the wind has picked up and if you can shoot, even if you’ve played golf hard. Arnold Palmer has always wanted a US Open on one of his courses, and on Sunday he got one, three months before Father’s Day.

Sunday, Sunday at Bay Hill Speedway.

Jon Rahm, who won the National Open at Torrey Pines last year, needed three of 16 putts in the final, and when he came off the green he lifted his putter head above his head as if about to smash it into the rear bumper of a parked golf cart.

The tall, tall Spaniard held off that swing, but not the quick kick he delivered to the pole mic next to the left Mastercard tee marker on 18 after his last tee shot ended in the rough gnarled right. You have to love a man who cares, although of course he should have replaced the microphone himself. A tournament staff member did it for him, immediately and quietly.

Rahm signed for 74 and the word was out even before his shirttails were out: Rahm wouldn’t be doing any media that Sunday afternoon. Playing partner Aaron Wise also returned 74, although his had less histrionics.

Couples are a funny thing and there was no sway from the hand of the man who brought together two US Open winners from Northern Ireland for Sunday at 1 p.m. Graeme McDowell (2010 , Pebble) and Rory McIlroy (2011, Congressional). Both men shot 76 not too badly on a day when six players shot 80 or worse and lived to tell the tale. (Lucas Glover, winner of the 2009 US Open, shot 81.) I feel punch drunk, to be honest, McIlroy said.

If you watched golf on TV this weekend, you probably saw defending Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Bryson DeChambeau, your 2020 US Open winner at Winged Foot. You haven’t seen him on the course this week, he retired as he recovered from who knows what exactly, but he came out of limbo again and again in an intensely rotating TV spot for a manufacturer sleeve called LA Golf. If you thought the company made sunglasses, that’s completely understandable.

In Bay Hill, it was one of those weeks where nothing was easy, even for the champion.

Images: getty

Gary Woodland, big and tough and winner of the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, played a superb round of golf over 16 holes on Sunday. But he closed with 5-5 (double bogey, bogey) for 73, one over par and was sharper than even McIlroy. I’m glad to have left this course, he said. I’m glad I’m done.

The last two weeks is just mental work.

PGA National, Florida Swing Week I: Water and Wind and Rough.

Bay Hill, Florida Swing Week II: Water and Wind and Rough.

TPC Sawgrass, Florida Swing Week III: Water and Wind and Rough.

Arnold Palmer was born and raised at the US Open, US Opens at Oakmont in Pittsburgh, down the road from his family home in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, specifically. He once said that as a golfer he was not the same after winning the 1960 US Open at Cherry Hills, Denver, that he ticked off, at age 30, the greatest professional ambition of his life.

Bay Hill was Palmers’ crowning achievement as an architect. (It’s a Dick Wilson course in club history, but over the years Palmer has shaped every green, every bunker, every tee, every square inch.) He wanted to play the course to play hard for his tournament and he did.

Scottie Scheffler, 25, has now played in five US Opens. He missed the cut in 2016 and 19 but was the minor amateur in 2017, and last year at Torrey he had a T7 finish. Then came his fifth Open start, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

An hour after the win, he was still wearing his match shoes and still had his glove in his back left pocket, but he was now wearing the red Arnold Palmer cardigan awarded to the winner here. Scheffler shot a par 72 on Sunday to win by one shot. As Johnny Miller (winner of the 1973 US Open at Oakmont) said, the Pars are the good guys at the US Open. They wear white hats.

Par is a very good score on every hole here, Scheffler said in the win. I am never upset by s.

Your new US Open winner is lanky, easy-going, unassuming. He doesn’t make things harder than they are, especially when they are hard enough on their own.

This course is a real beating, he says.

The US Open II, at the Country Club, begins on June 16.

Michael Bamberger Contributor Golf.com

Michael Bamberger writes for GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com. Before that, he spent nearly 23 years as a senior editor for Sports Illustrated. After college, he worked as a journalist, first for (Martha’s) Vineyard Gazette, later for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has written a variety of books on golf and other subjects, the most recent of which is The Second Life of Tiger Woods. His magazine work has been featured in several editions of The Best American Sports Writing. He holds a US patent on The E-Club, a utility golf club. In 2016, he received the Donald Ross Award from the American Society of Golf Course Architects, the organization’s highest honor.

